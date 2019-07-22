Log in
Turtle Beach Corporation : To Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results On Monday, August 12, 2019

0
07/22/2019 | 08:31am EDT

SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR), the leading gaming headset and audio accessory brand, announced it will report financial results for the second quarter 2019 on Monday, August 12, 2019.

The Company's financial results for the period will be reported via press release after the close of regular stock market trading hours, followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT with the Company's CEO, Juergen Stark, and CFO, John Hanson.

Conference Call Details:
Date: Monday, August 12, 2019
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT
Toll-Free Dial-in Number: (877) 303-9855
International Dial-in Number: (408) 337-0154
Conference ID: 5961377

For the conference call, please dial-in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time and an operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.turtlebeachcorp.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. ET on the same day through August 19, 2019.

Toll-Free Replay Number: (855) 859-2056
International Replay Number: (404) 537-3406
Replay ID: 5961377

About Turtle Beach Corporation
Turtle Beach (www.turtlebeach.com) is a leading gaming accessory brand, offering a wide selection of cutting-edge, award-winning gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, and more. Whether you're a professional esports athlete, hardcore gamer, casual player, or just starting out, Turtle Beach has the gaming headset to help you truly master your skills. Innovative and advanced technology, amazing high-quality gaming audio, crystal-clear communication, lightweight and comfortable designs, and ease-of-use are just a few features that make Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand for gamers the world over. Designed for Xbox, PlayStation®, and Nintendo consoles as well as for PC, Mac®, and mobile/tablet devices, owning a Turtle Beach gaming headset gives you the competitive advantage. In 2019 Turtle Beach acquired ROCCAT, a leading PC accessories maker that combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words "may", "could", "would", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "target", "goal", "project", "intend" and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current belief and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company's liquidity, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the implementation of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, changes in the fair value of our outstanding warrants and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Forms 10-Q and 10-K and the Company's other periodic reports. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/turtle-beach-corporation-to-report-second-quarter-2019-financial-results-on-monday-august-12-2019-300888256.html

SOURCE Turtle Beach Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
