Turtle Beach : edition Recon Spark Available At Target Stores And TurtleBeach.com Sunday, July 28, 2019

SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Turtle Beach (Nasdaq: HEAR), a leading global gaming accessory brand, today announced the retail availability of its latest gaming headset – the Recon Spark . An entry-level wired gaming headset with a unique white and lavender style, the Recon Spark is perfect for gaming on any system and is available for a MSRP of $49.95. The Recon Spark will be available for purchase in limited quantities starting this Sunday, July 28, 2019 exclusively at Target stores, at turtlebeach.com in the U.S., and at participating retailers in Europe. In celebration of the Recon Spark's launch, Turtle Beach has partnered with ASA Entertainment to support the Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro / Super Girl Gamer Pro – the only competitive action sports and esports event focused on supporting women in gaming – taking place today and over the weekend – July 26-28, 2019 in Oceanside, CA at the Oceanside Pier.



"We're excited to launch the Recon Spark this weekend as Turtle Beach's first product with a unique Spark color treatment, and to do so in conjunction with a great event supporting and celebrating female gamers and athletes," said Juergen Stark, CEO, Turtle Beach. "Female gamers are an enormous and growing demographic in the gaming industry, making up approximately half the overall gaming audience, so we're excited to offer products with more color options that appeal to everyone."

Debuting a standout white and lavender style based on input from gamers who want a new, distinct look, the Recon Spark delivers comfort-driven performance with great sound and crystal-clear chat through its high-quality 40mm speakers and high-sensitivity flip-to-mute mic. The Recon Spark's lightweight design, metal-reinforced headband, and glasses-friendly leatherette-wrapped memory foam ear cushions provide added durability and comfort. Additionally, the headset's standard 3.5mm connection makes it multiplatform compatible and ideal for use with Xbox One, PS4™ Pro & PS4™, Nintendo Switch™, PC gaming with the included PC splitter cable, and for mobile devices with a 3.5mm headset jack.

The Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro is the world's largest women's surf event and music festival, and the Super Girl Gamer Pro tournament was created to provide a unique platform for female gamers and to help inspire women to take a larger role within gaming and esports. Attendees can experience the Free Play Zone where they can jump into games including Fortnite, League of Legends, Hearthstone, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive as they try out Turtle Beach's all-new Recon Spark gaming headset. For the tournament, some of the world's top esports athletes and influencers, including Misses Mae, C6urtney, Adept and more will be using Turtle Beach's Elite Atlas PC gaming headsets with customized Super Girl Gamer Pro speaker plates, as well as ROCCAT's award-winning Vulcan 120 AIMO and Kone AIMO gaming keyboards and mice as they battle it out to become the top girl on the leaderboard.

For more information on Turtle Beach's lineup of high-quality products, accessories, and stories, visit the Turtle Beach website at www.turtlebeach.com and the Turtle Beach Blog at https://blog.turtlebeach.com . Fans can also follow Turtle Beach on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram . Additionally, for the latest information on ROCCAT's German-engineered PC gaming accessories, visit https://roccat.org .

About ASA Entertainment

Founded in 1994, ASA Entertainment Group, LLC is an action sports event, television and content production agency focused on creating and executing customized, turn-key marketing programs that range in scale from grassroots to global. ASA's events, featuring skateboarding, freestyle BMX, inline skating, freestyle motocross, snowboarding, skiing, surfing and music, are broadcast domestically on eight networks (including CBS and FOX Sports), and distributed to more than 700 million HH globally via 30 international broadcast partners. ASA's productions span the spectrum from large, international competitions such as the ASA Action Sports World Tour, the World Championships of Freestyle Motocross, the Super Girl Pro Series and the ASA Big-Air Triples to amateur contests, lifestyle and branded entertainment events, demonstrations, exhibitions, school programs and mobile tours. After 25 years as a leader in action sports, ASA Entertainment regularly connects brands to consumers through its platform of premium action sports and lifestyle content. For more information, visit ASAentertainment.com .

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach (www.turtlebeach.com) is a leading gaming accessory brand, offering a wide selection of cutting-edge, award-winning gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, and more. Whether you're a professional esports athlete, hardcore gamer, casual player, or just starting out, Turtle Beach has the gaming headset to help you truly master your skills. Innovative and advanced technology, amazing high-quality gaming audio, crystal-clear communication, lightweight and comfortable designs, and ease-of-use are just a few features that make Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand for gamers the world over. Designed for Xbox, PlayStation®, and Nintendo consoles as well as for PC, Mac®, and mobile/tablet devices, owning a Turtle Beach gaming headset gives you the competitive advantage. In 2019 Turtle Beach acquired ROCCAT, a leading PC accessories maker that combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words "may", "could", "would", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "target", "goal", "project", "intend" and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current belief and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and adoption of future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology and products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the implementation of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, , the Company's liquidity, including the risk factors included in the Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Forms 10-Q and 10-K and the Company's other periodic reports. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/turtle-beachs-limited-edition-recon-spark-available-at-target-stores-and-turtlebeachcom-sunday-july-28-2019-300891507.html

SOURCE Turtle Beach Corporation