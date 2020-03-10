Turtle Beach : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event 0 03/10/2020 | 07:05pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Date of Report: March 10, 2020 (Date of earliest event reported) Turtle Beach Corporation (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) 001-35465 (Commission File Number) Nevada 27-2767540 (State or other jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer incorporation or organization) Identification Number) 11011 Via Frontera, Suite A/B San Diego, California 92127 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) (888) 496-8001 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbols Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, par value $0.001 HEAR Nasdaq Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions: Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging Growth Company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ Item 2.02 - Results of Operations and Financial Condition. On March 10, 2020, Turtle Beach Corporation (the "Company") issued a press release announcing its financial results for its year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of that press release and the attached financial schedules are attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and incorporated herein by reference. The information in this report (including Exhibit 99.1) is being furnished pursuant to Item 2.02 and shall not be deemed to be "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed to be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act. Item 9.01 - Financial Statements and Exhibits (d) Exhibits Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Press Release of the Company, dated March 10, 2020 SIGNATURE Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized. TURTLE BEACH CORPORATION Date: March 10, 2020 By: /s/ JOHN T. HANSON John T. Hanson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary Exhibit 99.1 TURTLE BEACH REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS San Diego, CA - March 10, 2020 - Turtle Beach Corporation(Nasdaq: HEAR), a leading gaming audio and accessory brand, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. Fourth Quarter Summary vs. Year-Ago Quarter: Net revenue was $101.8 million ($102.1 million in constant currency) versus $111.3 million;

Net income of $20.4 million, or $1.29 per diluted share (includes $7.4 million benefit from the release of valuation allowances on deferred tax assets), compared to net income of $24.6 million, or $1.33 per diluted share; and

Adjusted EBITDA was $16.6 million compared to $25.0 million. 2019 Full-Year Summary vs. 2018: Net revenue was $234.7 million ($236.5 million in constant currency) versus $287.4 million;

Net income of $17.9 million, or $1.04 per diluted share (includes $7.4 million benefit from the release of valuation allowances on deferred tax assets), compared to net income of $39.2 million, or $2.74 per share; and

Adjusted EBITDA was $22.8 million compared to $57.7 million. "As indicated in our pre-announcement, our 2019 sales were the second highest in our history, with 2019 playing out close to our expectations," said Juergen Stark, CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. "While we expect the console gaming market to be soft as consumers prepare for Sony and Microsoft's new consoles slated to launch this fourth quarter, we expect the market to return to growth in 2021. We anticipate continued growth in our PC gaming accessories sales in 2020 and plan to invest in product and brand development to increase our share in this attractive portion of the market." Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results Net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $101.8 million compared to $111.3 million in the year-ago quarter. While consumer demand remained above historic levels, this decrease was the result of the expected decline from the record levels of demand in the prior year driven by new headset users buying their first headset for battle royale games. On a constant currency basis, revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $102.1 million. Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 35.1% compared to 38.5% in the fourth quarter of Turtle Beach Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results 2018. This expected decrease was primarily due to a more normal level of promotional activity compared to 2018 when less promotional effort was necessary during the battle royale boom of 2018, as well as increased tariff costs and product mix, partially offset by lower standard freight costs. Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $22.3 million compared to $17.4 million in the 2018 period due primarily to incremental costs associated with the ROCCAT acquisition. Net income in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $20.4 million compared to $24.6 million in the year-ago quarter. Net income in the fourth quarter of 2019 included a $7.4 million benefit from the release of valuation allowances on deferred tax assets in certain jurisdictions. The decline was driven by lower gross profit because of the expected decline in revenue and the increase in operating expenses. Net income per share in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $1.29 on 15.7 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding, compared to net income per share of $1.33 on 16.2 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net income (as defined below in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures") in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $13.0 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, compared to $21.5 million, or $1.33 per share, in the corresponding period in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures") in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $16.6 million compared to $25.0 million in the year-ago quarter. 2019 Financial Results Net revenue in 2019 was $234.7 million compared to $287.4 million in 2018, which is the second highest year of sales in Turtle Beach's history. The expected revenue decline for the full year was driven by the decline from 2018's record levels of demand from new headset users buying their first headset for battle royale games. On a constant currency basis, revenue in 2019 was $236.5 million. Gross margin in 2019 was 33.5% compared to 37.8% in 2018. Margins were impacted by a more normal level of promotions, product mix, increased refurbishment and warehouse costs, as well as a decline in volume-based fixed cost leverage, partially offset by lower standard freight costs. Operating expenses in 2019 were $68.3 million compared to $54.7 million in 2018 due primarily to Turtle Beach Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results the addition of ROCCAT operating costs, ROCCAT transaction and integration costs, and additional marketing initiatives, partially offset by decreases in revenue-based compensation as compared to the 2018 period. Net income in 2019 was $17.9 million compared to $39.2 million in 2018. Net income in 2019 included a $7.4 million benefit from the release of valuation allowances on deferred tax assets in certain jurisdictions. The decline was driven by lower gross profit because of the expected decline in revenue and the increase in operating expenses. Net income per share in 2019 was $1.04 on 15.7 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding, compared to net income per share of $2.74 on 14.3 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding in 2018. Adjusted net income (as defined below in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures") in 2019 was $11.6 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared to $44.5 million, or $3.05 per diluted share, in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures") in 2019 was $22.8 million compared to $57.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Balance Sheet Highlights At December 31, 2019, the Company had $8.2 million of cash and cash equivalents with $15.7 million of outstanding debt under its revolving line of credit. This compares to $7.1 million of cash and cash equivalents with $37.4 million of outstanding debt under its revolving credit facility at December 31, 2018. Since Turtle Beach's share repurchase program was announced on April 10, 2019, the Company has repurchased 271,300 shares for $2.5 million, or an average of $9.30 per share. Turtle Beach Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results 2020 Outlook For the first quarter of 2020, the Company expects revenue to range between $29 million and $31 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $(6.5) million and $(7.5) million. Net loss per diluted share is expected to range between $(0.73) and $(0.81), and Adjusted loss per diluted share is expected to range between $(0.72) and $(0.80), both reflecting the aforementioned revenue and EBITDA forecasts. Despite the anticipation of a pretax loss, the Company expects to have a modest tax provision because of taxes in various jurisdictions. For the full year 2020, the Company expects revenue to range between $214 million and $224 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $5 million and $10 million reflecting an incremental investment of approximately $9 million to expand the Company's market share in the PC accessories market. Net loss per diluted share is expected to range between $(0.13) and $(0.46), and adjusted net loss per diluted share is expected to range between $(0.12) and $(0.45), both reflecting the aforementioned revenue and EBITDA forecasts. Despite the anticipation of a pretax loss, the Company expects to have a modest tax provision because of taxes in various jurisdictions. With respect to the Company's adjusted EBITDA outlook for the full year 2020, a reconciliation to its net income (loss) outlook for the same periods has not been provided because of the variability, complexity, and lack of visibility with respect to certain reconciling items between adjusted EBITDA and net income (loss), including other income (expense), provision for income taxes and stock-based compensation. These items cannot be reasonably and accurately predicted without the investment of undue time, cost and other resources and, accordingly, a reconciliation of the Company's adjusted EBITDA outlook to its net income (loss) outlook for such periods is not provided. These reconciling items could be material to the Company's actual results for such periods. Conference Call Details Turtle Beach Corporation will hold a conference call today, March 10, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results. CEO Juergen Stark and CFO John Hanson will host the call, followed by a question and answer session. Conference Call Details: Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2020 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT Toll-FreeDial-in Number: (877) 303-9855 International Dial-in Number: (408) 337-0154 Conference ID: 5092316 Turtle Beach Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results For the conference call, please dial-in5-10 minutes prior to the start time and an operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860. The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay hereand via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.turtlebeachcorp.com. A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. ET on the same day through March 17, 2020. Toll-Free Replay Number: (855) 859-2056 International Replay Number: (404) 537-3406 Replay ID: 5092316 Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to its reported results, the Company has included in this earnings release certain financial results, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and constant currency revenue, that the Securities and Exchange Commission defines as "non-GAAP financial measures." Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results, can provide useful supplemental information for investors analyzing period-to-period comparisons of the Company's results. "Adjusted Net Income" is defined as net income excluding (i) integration and transaction costs related to the acquisition of the ROCCAT business, (ii) the effect of the mark-to-market requirement of the financial instrument obligation, (iii) any change in fair value of contingent consideration and (iv) the release of valuation allowances on deferred tax assets. "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined by the Company as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation (non-cash), and certain non-recurring items that we believe are not representative of core operations (e.g., the integration and transaction costs related to the ROCCAT acquisition, the mark-to-market adjustment for the financial instrument obligation and the change in fair value of contingent consideration). "Constant currency revenue" is defined by the Company as revenue excluding the impacts of fluctuations in exchange rates from prior periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented because management uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's operating performance, to perform financial planning, and to determine incentive compensation. Therefore, the Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to, and facilitates additional analysis by, investors. The presented non- GAAP financial measures exclude items that Turtle Beach Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results management does not believe reflect the Company's core operating performance because such items are inherently unusual, non- operating, unpredictable, non-recurring, or non-cash. See a reconciliation of GAAP results to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA included below for each of the three months and years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. About Turtle Beach Corporation Turtle Beach (www.turtlebeach.com) is a leading gaming audio and accessory brand, offering a wide selection of cutting-edge, award- winning gaming headsets. Whether you're a professional esports athlete, hardcore gamer, casual player, or just starting out, Turtle Beach has the gaming headset to help you truly master your skills. Innovative and advanced technology, amazing high-quality gaming audio, crystal-clear communication, lightweight and comfortable designs, and ease-of-use are just a few features that make Turtle Beach a fan- favorite brand and market leader in console audio for 10 years running. In 2019 Turtle Beach acquired ROCCAT, a leading PC accessories brand that combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle beach provides award-winning keyboards and mice for PC gamers. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR. Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words "may", "could", "would", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "target", "goal", "project", "intend" and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current belief and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions including the impact of coronavirus on consumer demands and manufacturing capabilities, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, the Company's liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company's other periodic reports. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Turtle Beach Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results For Investor Information, Contact: For Media Information, Contact: Cody Slach or Sean McGowan MacLean Marshall Gateway Investor Relations Sr. Director - Brand & PR/Communications On Behalf of Turtle Beach Turtle Beach Corp. 949.574.3860 858.914.5093 HEAR@gatewayir.com maclean.marshall@turtlebeach.com Turtle Beach Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par value and share amounts) Table 1. December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 (unaudited) ASSETS (in thousands, except par value and share amounts) Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,249 $ 7,078 Accounts receivable, net 44,530 52,797 Inventories 45,711 49,472 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,057 4,469 Total Current Assets 102,547 113,816 Property and equipment, net 3,962 5,856 Deferred income taxes 7,439 - Goodwill 8,515 - Intangible assets, net 6,011 1,036 Other assets 2,877 1,212 Total Assets $ 131,351 $ 121,920 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Revolving credit facility $ 15,655 $ 37,385 Accounts payable 22,511 17,724 Other current liabilities 26,422 18,488 Total Current Liabilities 64,588 73,597 Deferred income taxes 153 187 Financial instrument obligation - 7,848 Other liabilities 3,223 2,792 Total Liabilities 67,964 84,424 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Common stock, $0.001 par value - 25,000,000 shares authorized; 14,488,152 and 14,268,184 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 14 14 Additional paid-in capital 176,776 169,421 Accumulated deficit (113,519) (131,463) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 116 (476) Total Stockholders' Equity 63,387 37,496 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 131,351 $ 121,920 Turtle Beach Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per-share data) (unaudited) Table 2. Three Months Ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net revenue $ 101,764 $ 111,319 $ 234,663 $ 287,437 Cost of revenue 66,052 68,428 155,950 178,738 Gross profit 35,712 42,891 78,713 108,699 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 14,053 11,125 38,634 32,389 Research and development 2,468 1,555 7,856 5,611 General and administrative 5,739 4,747 21,796 16,658 Total operating expenses 22,260 17,427 68,286 54,658 Operating income 13,452 25,464 10,427 54,041 Interest expense 334 979 929 5,335 Other non-operating expense (income), net (779) (1,104) (2,209) 7,779 Income before income tax 13,897 25,589 11,707 40,927 Income tax expense (benefit) (6,489) 975 (6,237) 1,737 Net income $ 20,386 $ 24,614 $ 17,944 $ 39,190 Net income per share Basic $ 1.41 $ 1.73 $ 1.24 $ 2.90 Diluted $ 1.29 $ 1.33 $ 1.04 $ 2.74 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 14,501 14,250 14,483 13,512 Diluted 15,748 16,213 15,688 14,289 Turtle Beach Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Table 3. Year ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES $ 39,374 $ 42,249 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES (14,579) (5,079) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Borrowings on revolving credit facilities 219,910 361,073 Repayment of revolving credit facilities (241,640) (362,154) Proceeds from term loan - 3,265 Repayment of term loan - (14,985) Repayment of subordinated notes - related party - (23,940) Settlement of Series B Preferred Stock - (1,390) Proceeds from exercise of stock options and warrants 330 4,235 Repurchase of common stock (2,525) - Repurchase of common stock to satisfy employee tax withholding obligations (255) (246) Debt financing costs - (612) Cash portion of loss on debt extinguishment - (375) Net cash used for financing activities (24,180) (35,129) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 556 (210) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,171 1,831 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 7,078 5,247 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 8,249 $ 7,078 Turtle Beach Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except per-share data) (unaudited) Table 4. Three Months Ended Year ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Income (Loss) GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ 20,386 $ 24,614 $ 17,944 $ 39,190 Adjustments, net of tax: Loss (gain) on financial instrument obligation - (3,119) (1,601) 5,291 Release of valuation allowance (7,439) - (7,439) - Change in contigent consideration (422) - (422) - Acquisition integration costs 499 - 3,154 - Non-GAAP Earnings $ 13,023 $ 21,495 $ 11,636 $ 44,481 Diluted Earnigns Per Share GAAP- Diluted $ 1.29 $ 1.33 $ 1.04 $ 2.74 Loss (gain) on financial instrument obligation - - - 0.31 Release of valuation allowance (0.47) - (0.47) - Change in contigent consideration (0.03) - (0.03) - Acquisition integration costs 0.03 - 0.20 - Non-GAAP- Diluted $ 0.83 $ 1.33 $ 0.74 $ 3.05 Turtle Beach Corporation GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (in thousands) Table 5. (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Adj As Adj Adj Stock Adj Reported Depreciation Amortization Compensation Other (1) EBITD Net revenue $ 101,764 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 10 Cost of revenue 66,052 (601) - (74) - 6 Gross Profit 35,712 601 - 74 - 3 Operating expenses 22,260 (478) (229) (929) (555) 2 Operating income 13,452 1,079 229 1,003 555 1 Interest expense 334 Other non-operating expense (income), net (780) 471 Income before income tax 13,897 Income tax benefit (6,489) Net income $ 20,386 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1 Year ended December 31, 2019 Adj As Adj Adj Stock Adj Reported Depreciation Amortization Compensation Other (1) EBITD Net revenue $ 234,663 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 23 Cost of revenue 155,950 (1,950) - (150) - 15 Gross Profit 78,713 1,950 - 150 - 8 Operating expenses 68,286 (2,605) (642) (3,408) (3,516) 5 Operating income 10,427 4,556 642 3,558 3,516 2 Interest expense 929 Other non-operating expense (income), net (2,209) 2,072 Income before income tax 11,707 Income tax benefit (6,237) Net income $ 17,944 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2 Other includes certain business acquisition costs, gain (loss) on financial instrument obligation, and change in fair value of contingenct consideration. Turtle Beach Corporation GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (in thousands) Table 5. (continued) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Adj As Adj Adj Stock A Reported Depreciation Amortization Compensation Other (2) EBIT Net revenue $ 111,319 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ Cost of revenue 68,428 (260) - 111 - Gross Profit 42,891 260 - (111) - Operating expenses 17,427 (750) (73) (578) - Operating income 25,464 1,010 73 468 - Interest expense 979 Other non-operating expense (income), net (1,104) 3,119 Income before income tax 25,589 Income tax expense 975 Net income $ 24,614 Adjusted EBITDA $ Year ended December 31, 2018 Adj As Adj Adj Stock A Reported Depreciation Amortization Compensation Other (2) EBIT Net revenue $ 287,437 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ Cost of revenue 178,738 (627) - (290) - Gross Profit 108,699 627 - 290 - Operating expenses 54,658 (3,327) (303) (1,587) - Operating income 54,041 3,954 303 1,877 - Interest expense 5,335 Other non-operating expense (income), net 7,779 (5,291) Income before income tax 40,927 Income tax expense 1,737 Net income $ 39,190 Adjusted EBITDA $ Other includes gain (loss) on financial instrument obligation. 