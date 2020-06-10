Turtle Beach : Top YouTubers Ali-A And Clare Siobhan Team-Up With ROCCAT For PC Gaming Accessories Partnership

SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ROCCAT, Turtle Beach's Hamburg, Germany-based PC brand, today announced it has partnered with top YouTubers, Ali-A and Clare Siobhan. Already fans of Turtle Beach (Nasdaq: HEAR) gaming headsets, the two UK-based influencers – with over 24 million combined subscribers – are now fully equipped with the latest award-winning gear from ROCCAT for their PC gaming stations.

"Ali-A and Clare are two gamers who clearly recognize the importance of using quality PC accessories, and we're thrilled to welcome them to the ROCCAT family," said René Korte, General Manager for PC Products at Turtle Beach. "Clare's passion for the Sims 4 is unrivalled and speaks to a large element of our community, and Ali-A is a YouTube legend who resonates with a wide variety of gamers. It's fantastic to have these two major talents join us."

Clare's YouTube channel currently has over 1.7 million subscribers and is rapidly growing. Ali-A has over 23 million subscribers and is globally famous for his Call of Duty and Fortnite videos.

"Everything about ROCCAT's PC gear, from the design and look to the feel and performance, has been wonderful," said Clare Siobhan. "I'm also having fun with the AIMO lighting system since it offers a lot of options and I've always loved customizing characters and environments in my PC games. Now I also get to do it with my mouse, keyboard, and more."

Ali-A added, "Having used Turtle Beach headsets since my early days of gaming, it's really exciting to now add ROCCAT to my PC setup. I've been playing more and more on PC recently and found that the Vulcan keyboard and Kone Pure Ultra mouse give me a competitive advantage because the feedback from the keys and mouse buttons feel great to the touch, and deliver precise, lightning-fast responses."

Both Ali-A and Clare are using ROCCAT's acclaimed Vulcan keyboard and the latest Kone Pure Ultra mouse. For more on their growing success, visit Clare's channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/claresiobhan, and Ali-A's gameplays can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/user/Matroix. For more information on ROCCAT's line-up of high-quality, German-engineered PC gaming accessories, visit https://roccat.org.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach (www.turtlebeach.com) is a leading gaming audio and accessory brand, offering a wide selection of cutting-edge, award-winning gaming headsets. Whether you're a professional esports athlete, hardcore gamer, casual player, or just starting out, Turtle Beach has the gaming headset to help you truly master your skills. Innovative and advanced technology, amazing high-quality gaming audio, crystal-clear communication, lightweight and comfortable designs, and ease-of-use are just a few features that make Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and market leader in console audio for 10 years running. In 2019 Turtle Beach acquired ROCCAT, a leading PC accessories brand that combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach provides award-winning keyboards and mice for PC gamers. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

