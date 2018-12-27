DGAP-Ad-hoc: DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG / Key word(s): Agreement/Acquisition
Correction of a release from 07/11/2018, 16:12 CET/CEST - The Board of Management of DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG herewith announces that DGH has been awarded the contract to acquire 295 residential units
27-Dec-2018 / 16:34 CET/CEST
The Board of Directors of DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG announces that planned acquisition of 295 residential units has been delayed.
Berlin, 27 December 2018 - The Board of Directors of DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG (ISIN: DE000A0B6VN9) announces that the acquisition of 295 residential units from KEWOG Kommunale Entwicklungs- und Wohnungsbaugesellschaft mbH as per our ad hoc announcement of 07 November 2018 has been delayed and cannot be notarised as planned in 2018.
The expert technical review carried out in all 16 locations has led to an assessment the results of which have yet to be agreed with the seller. The Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board make signing of the purchase agreement contingent upon reaching such agreement.
Board of Directors
Frank Peinelt
Michael Power
Contact:
Investor Relations Contact
DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG
Michael Power
Landsberger Allee 366
12681 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 52 0044 208
Fax: +49 (0) 30 52 0044 209
E-Mail: m.power@dgh-germany.com
Internet: www.dgh-germany.com
Executive Board: Frank Peinelt / Michael Power
Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Udo Blümel
Legal form: Stock corporation (AG)
Commercial Register: Local Court Charlottenburg HRB 106 666 B
