DGAP-Ad-hoc: DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG / Key word(s): Agreement/Acquisition

Correction of a release from 07/11/2018, 16:12 CET/CEST - The Board of Management of DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG herewith announces that DGH has been awarded the contract to acquire 295 residential units



27-Dec-2018 / 16:34 CET/CEST

Correction of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Board of Directors of DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG announces that planned acquisition of 295 residential units has been delayed.

Berlin, 27 December 2018 - The Board of Directors of DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG (ISIN: DE000A0B6VN9) announces that the acquisition of 295 residential units from KEWOG Kommunale Entwicklungs- und Wohnungsbaugesellschaft mbH as per our ad hoc announcement of 07 November 2018 has been delayed and cannot be notarised as planned in 2018.

The expert technical review carried out in all 16 locations has led to an assessment the results of which have yet to be agreed with the seller. The Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board make signing of the purchase agreement contingent upon reaching such agreement.

Board of Directors

Frank PeineltMichael PowerContact:Investor Relations ContactDGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AGMichael PowerLandsberger Allee 36612681 BerlinGermanyPhone: +49 (0) 30 52 0044 208Fax: +49 (0) 30 52 0044 209E-Mail: m.power@dgh-germany.comInternet: www.dgh-germany.comExecutive Board: Frank Peinelt / Michael PowerChairman of the Supervisory Board: Udo BlümelLegal form: Stock corporation (AG)Commercial Register: Local Court Charlottenburg HRB 106 666 B