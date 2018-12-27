Log in
TUSTE AG
Correction of a release from 07/11/2018, 16:12 CET/CEST - The Board of Management of DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG herewith announces that DGH has been awarded the contract to acquire 295 residential units

12/27/2018 | 04:40pm CET

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG / Key word(s): Agreement/Acquisition
Correction of a release from 07/11/2018, 16:12 CET/CEST - The Board of Management of DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG herewith announces that DGH has been awarded the contract to acquire 295 residential units

27-Dec-2018 / 16:34 CET/CEST
Correction of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Board of Directors of DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG announces that planned acquisition of 295 residential units has been delayed.

Berlin, 27 December 2018 - The Board of Directors of DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG (ISIN: DE000A0B6VN9) announces that the acquisition of 295 residential units from KEWOG Kommunale Entwicklungs- und Wohnungsbaugesellschaft mbH as per our ad hoc announcement of 07 November 2018 has been delayed and cannot be notarised as planned in 2018.

The expert technical review carried out in all 16 locations has led to an assessment the results of which have yet to be agreed with the seller. The Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board make signing of the purchase agreement contingent upon reaching such agreement.

Board of Directors

Frank Peinelt
Michael Power


Contact:
Investor Relations Contact
DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG
Michael Power
Landsberger Allee 366
12681 Berlin
Germany

Phone: +49 (0) 30 52 0044 208
Fax: +49 (0) 30 52 0044 209
E-Mail: m.power@dgh-germany.com
Internet: www.dgh-germany.com

Executive Board: Frank Peinelt / Michael Power
Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Udo Blümel
Legal form: Stock corporation (AG)
Commercial Register: Local Court Charlottenburg HRB 106 666 B

27-Dec-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG
Landsberger Allee 366
12681 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 52 0044 208
Fax: +49 (0) 30 52 0044 209
E-mail: info@dgh-germany.com
Internet: www.dgh-germany.com
ISIN: DE000A0B6VN9
WKN: A0B6VN
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

762201  27-Dec-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=762201&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Peinelt Chief Executive Officer
Udo Blümel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Power Director
Steffen Buckwitz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
André Ritschel Member-Supervisory Board
