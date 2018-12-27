DGAP-Ad-hoc: DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Letter of Intent

DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG: DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG plans acquisition of site in Cottbus



DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG plans acquisition of site in Cottbus

Berlin, 27 December 2018 - The Board of Directors of DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG plans to purchase a plot of land in Cottbus. The plot comprises a "mixed building" area of 6,950 m². At the beginning of 2019, the management will discuss the parameters for a possible development of the site with the Cottbus Property and Building Authority before obtaining approval from the Supervisory Board for the acquisition of the property.

The property is to serve the purpose of building up the real estate portfolio of DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG. Subject to a building permit, which has yet to be issued, it will be transferred to DGH's Care and/or Residential Divisions. If the land is acquired, the company's real estate portfolio will increase by 100% to 6,950 m² of land.

Frank Peinelt

Michael Power

