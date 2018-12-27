DGAP-Ad-hoc: DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Letter of Intent
DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG: DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG plans acquisition of site in Cottbus
27-Dec-2018 / 18:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG plans acquisition of site in Cottbus
Berlin, 27 December 2018 - The Board of Directors of DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG plans to purchase a plot of land in Cottbus. The plot comprises a "mixed building" area of 6,950 m². At the beginning of 2019, the management will discuss the parameters for a possible development of the site with the Cottbus Property and Building Authority before obtaining approval from the Supervisory Board for the acquisition of the property.
The property is to serve the purpose of building up the real estate portfolio of DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG. Subject to a building permit, which has yet to be issued, it will be transferred to DGH's Care and/or Residential Divisions. If the land is acquired, the company's real estate portfolio will increase by 100% to 6,950 m² of land.
Board of Directors
Frank Peinelt
Michael Power
Contact:
Investor Relations Contact
DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG
Michael Power
Landsberger Allee 366
12681 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 52 0044 208
Fax: +49 (0) 30 52 0044 209
E-Mail: m.power@dgh-germany.com
Internet: www.dgh-germany.com
Executive Board: Frank Peinelt / Michael Power
Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Udo Blümel
Legal form: Stock corporation (AG)
Commercial Register: Local Court Charlottenburg HRB 106 666 B
27-Dec-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de