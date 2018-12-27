Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  TUSTE AG    5TR   DE000A0B6VN9

TUSTE AG (5TR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
No quotes available
-- EUR   --.--%
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG: DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG plans acquisition of site in Cottbus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 06:05pm CET

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Letter of Intent
DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG: DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG plans acquisition of site in Cottbus

27-Dec-2018 / 18:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG plans acquisition of site in Cottbus

Berlin, 27 December 2018 - The Board of Directors of DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG plans to purchase a plot of land in Cottbus. The plot comprises a "mixed building" area of 6,950 m². At the beginning of 2019, the management will discuss the parameters for a possible development of the site with the Cottbus Property and Building Authority before obtaining approval from the Supervisory Board for the acquisition of the property.

The property is to serve the purpose of building up the real estate portfolio of DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG. Subject to a building permit, which has yet to be issued, it will be transferred to DGH's Care and/or Residential Divisions. If the land is acquired, the company's real estate portfolio will increase by 100% to 6,950 m² of land.

Board of Directors

Frank Peinelt
Michael Power



Contact:
Investor Relations Contact
DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG
Michael Power
Landsberger Allee 366
12681 Berlin
Germany

Phone: +49 (0) 30 52 0044 208
Fax: +49 (0) 30 52 0044 209
E-Mail: m.power@dgh-germany.com
Internet: www.dgh-germany.com

Executive Board: Frank Peinelt / Michael Power
Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Udo Blümel
Legal form: Stock corporation (AG)
Commercial Register: Local Court Charlottenburg HRB 106 666 B

27-Dec-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG
Landsberger Allee 366
12681 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 52 0044 208
Fax: +49 (0) 30 52 0044 209
E-mail: info@dgh-germany.com
Internet: www.dgh-germany.com
ISIN: DE000A0B6VN9
WKN: A0B6VN
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

762213  27-Dec-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=762213&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TUSTE AG
06:05pDGH DEUTSCHE GRUNDWERT HOLDING AG : DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG plans acqu..
EQ
04:40pCORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 07/11/2 : 12 CET/CEST - The Board of Management of ..
EQ
12/21DGH DEUTSCHE GRUNDWERT HOLDING AG : Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on ..
EQ
12/14TUSTE : DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG plans to issue a corporate bond with a..
EQ
11/07TUSTE : The Board of Management of DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG herewith an..
EQ
09/25DGH DEUTSCHE GRUNDWERT HOLDING AG : Notification and public disclosure of transa..
EQ
09/25DGH DEUTSCHE GRUNDWERT HOLDING AG : Notification and public disclosure of transa..
EQ
09/25DGH DEUTSCHE GRUNDWERT HOLDING AG : Notification and public disclosure of transa..
EQ
09/25DGH DEUTSCHE GRUNDWERT HOLDING AG : Notification and public disclosure of transa..
EQ
09/25DGH DEUTSCHE GRUNDWERT HOLDING AG : Notification and public disclosure of transa..
EQ
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Peinelt Chief Executive Officer
Udo Blümel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Power Director
Steffen Buckwitz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
André Ritschel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUSTE AG0
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD-22.58%37 391
INVESTOR0.27%31 862
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN-15.31%8 552
REMGRO LIMITED-18.86%6 997
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%6 864
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.