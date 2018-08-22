Tutor Perini : Appoints Wendy Hallgren as Executive Vice President and General Counsel

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC), a leading civil, building and
specialty construction company, today announced that Wendy Hallgren has
joined the Company as Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Ms.
Hallgren brings 24 years of legal experience and over 15 years of
experience in the engineering and construction industry.
Ms. Hallgren most recently served as Vice President, Corporate
Compliance at Fluor Corporation, where she was responsible for
developing and implementing Fluor’s award-winning, comprehensive
compliance and ethics program. While at Fluor, she also had
responsibilities relating to securities law, including chairing the
company’s disclosure committee, enterprise risk management, corporate
finance, trade, data privacy, corporate governance and mergers and
acquisitions. Earlier in her career, Ms. Hallgren was an associate with
Gibson, Dunn and Crutcher LLP and Hogan & Hartson LLP (now Hogan
Lovells). Ms. Hallgren received her law degree from the University of
Michigan and a Bachelor of Arts in Government from Georgetown University.
Ronald Tutor, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I would
like to welcome Wendy to our executive team. Wendy brings a wealth of
industry knowledge and experience, and we look forward to her
contributions and perspectives as we focus on growing our business.”
About Tutor Perini Corporation
Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty
construction company offering diversified general contracting and
design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout
the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have
established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large,
complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict
quality control measures.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005602/en/