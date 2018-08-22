Log in
TUTOR PERINI CORP (TPC)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/22 09:13:34 pm
20.275 USD   -0.37%
08:24pTUTOR PERINI : Appoints Wendy Hallgren as Executive Vice President a..
BU
08/08TUTOR PERINI : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07TUTOR PERINI : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
BU
Tutor Perini : Appoints Wendy Hallgren as Executive Vice President and General Counsel

0
08/22/2018 | 08:24pm CEST

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, today announced that Wendy Hallgren has joined the Company as Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Ms. Hallgren brings 24 years of legal experience and over 15 years of experience in the engineering and construction industry.

Ms. Hallgren most recently served as Vice President, Corporate Compliance at Fluor Corporation, where she was responsible for developing and implementing Fluor’s award-winning, comprehensive compliance and ethics program. While at Fluor, she also had responsibilities relating to securities law, including chairing the company’s disclosure committee, enterprise risk management, corporate finance, trade, data privacy, corporate governance and mergers and acquisitions. Earlier in her career, Ms. Hallgren was an associate with Gibson, Dunn and Crutcher LLP and Hogan & Hartson LLP (now Hogan Lovells). Ms. Hallgren received her law degree from the University of Michigan and a Bachelor of Arts in Government from Georgetown University.

Ronald Tutor, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I would like to welcome Wendy to our executive team. Wendy brings a wealth of industry knowledge and experience, and we look forward to her contributions and perspectives as we focus on growing our business.”

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 942 M
EBIT 2018 214 M
Net income 2018 101 M
Debt 2018 787 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 10,51
P/E ratio 2019 7,39
EV / Sales 2018 0,37x
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
Capitalization 1 018 M
Chart TUTOR PERINI CORP
Duration : Period :
Tutor Perini Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUTOR PERINI CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 29,3 $
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald N. Tutor Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James A. Frost President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Gary G. Smalley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael R. Klein Lead Independent Director
Peter Arkley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUTOR PERINI CORP-19.72%1 018
VINCI-2.53%57 357
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-14.94%33 939
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-10.09%26 993
LARSEN & TOUBRO4.86%26 545
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-12.75%23 465
