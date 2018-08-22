Tutor Perini : Appoints Wendy Hallgren as Executive Vice President and General Counsel

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, today announced that Wendy Hallgren has joined the Company as Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Ms. Hallgren brings 24 years of legal experience and over 15 years of experience in the engineering and construction industry.

Ms. Hallgren most recently served as Vice President, Corporate Compliance at Fluor Corporation, where she was responsible for developing and implementing Fluor’s award-winning, comprehensive compliance and ethics program. While at Fluor, she also had responsibilities relating to securities law, including chairing the company’s disclosure committee, enterprise risk management, corporate finance, trade, data privacy, corporate governance and mergers and acquisitions. Earlier in her career, Ms. Hallgren was an associate with Gibson, Dunn and Crutcher LLP and Hogan & Hartson LLP (now Hogan Lovells). Ms. Hallgren received her law degree from the University of Michigan and a Bachelor of Arts in Government from Georgetown University.

Ronald Tutor, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I would like to welcome Wendy to our executive team. Wendy brings a wealth of industry knowledge and experience, and we look forward to her contributions and perspectives as we focus on growing our business.”

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.

