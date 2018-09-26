Tutor Perini : Black Construction Corp. Awarded $82 Million Aircraft Maintenance Facility and Corrosion Control Hangar Project in Guam

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC), a leading civil, building and
specialty construction company, today announced that its subsidiary,
Black Construction Corp., has been awarded a fixed-price contract valued
at approximately $82 million by the U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering
Command for the design and construction of an aircraft maintenance
facility and a corrosion control hangar with supporting facilities at
Joint Region Marianas, Andersen Air Force Base. The scope of work
includes the design and construction of (1) a low-rise airframes shop
facility with slab-on-grade shallow foundation, reinforced concrete
walls and roof, including windows, mechanical, and electrical systems
appropriate to Guam earthquake and environmental conditions; and (2) a
high-bay corrosion control hangar consisting of two bays: a planned
maintenance interval bay and a corrosion control bay.
Work will be performed in Yigo, Guam, and is expected to be completed by
January 2021. The contract value will be included in the Company’s third
quarter 2018 backlog.
About Tutor Perini Corporation
Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty
construction company offering diversified general contracting and
design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout
the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have
established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large,
complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict
quality control measures.
