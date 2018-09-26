Tutor Perini : Black Construction Corp. Awarded $82 Million Aircraft Maintenance Facility and Corrosion Control Hangar Project in Guam

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, today announced that its subsidiary, Black Construction Corp., has been awarded a fixed-price contract valued at approximately $82 million by the U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering Command for the design and construction of an aircraft maintenance facility and a corrosion control hangar with supporting facilities at Joint Region Marianas, Andersen Air Force Base. The scope of work includes the design and construction of (1) a low-rise airframes shop facility with slab-on-grade shallow foundation, reinforced concrete walls and roof, including windows, mechanical, and electrical systems appropriate to Guam earthquake and environmental conditions; and (2) a high-bay corrosion control hangar consisting of two bays: a planned maintenance interval bay and a corrosion control bay.

Work will be performed in Yigo, Guam, and is expected to be completed by January 2021. The contract value will be included in the Company’s third quarter 2018 backlog.

