Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tutor Perini Corp    TPC

TUTOR PERINI CORP (TPC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/08 04:02:02 pm
17.74 USD   +2.96%
2013TUTOR PERINI CORP : quaterly earnings release
2012TUTOR PERINI CORP : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tutor Perini : Roy Anderson Corp. Awarded $88 Million Charleston International Airport Parking Garage Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 06:01am EST

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, today announced that its subsidiary, Roy Anderson Corp., has been awarded a contract valued at approximately $88 million by the Charleston County Aviation Authority to construct a new five-story, one-million-square-foot, 3,000-space, cast-in-place parking garage at Charleston International Airport in Charleston, South Carolina. The project scope of work also includes a pedestrian walkway, new roadway, landscaping, elevator core/lobby, and renovations to the existing walkway/circulation area.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005153/en/

Rendering of the new parking garage at Charleston International Airport (Graphic: Business Wire)

Rendering of the new parking garage at Charleston International Airport (Graphic: Business Wire)

Construction is expected to begin in January 2019 with substantial completion anticipated by the fall of 2020. The contract value will be included in the Company’s reported fourth quarter 2018 backlog.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TUTOR PERINI CORP
06:01aTUTOR PERINI : Roy Anderson Corp. Awarded $88 Million Charleston International A..
BU
2018TUTOR PERINI : Perini Management Services Awarded $104 Million RSAF Air Warfare ..
BU
2018TUTOR PERINI : WDF Announces $71 Million Jacob Riis Houses Restoration Project
BU
2018Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Crocs, Er..
AQ
2018TUTOR PERINI : Announces $799.5 Million Contract for the Southwest Light Rail Tr..
AQ
2018TUTOR PERINI : Announces $799.5 Million Contract for the Southwest Light Rail Tr..
BU
2018TUTOR PERINI : Building Corp. Selected for the Choctaw Casino and Resort Expansi..
AQ
2018TUTOR PERINI : Building Corp. Selected for the Choctaw Casino and Resort Expansi..
BU
2018TUTOR PERINI : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018TUTOR PERINI CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 678 M
EBIT 2018 185 M
Net income 2018 75,8 M
Debt 2018 830 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 11,77
P/E ratio 2019 7,75
EV / Sales 2018 0,36x
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
Capitalization 862 M
Chart TUTOR PERINI CORP
Duration : Period :
Tutor Perini Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUTOR PERINI CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 26,5 $
Spread / Average Target 49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald N. Tutor Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James A. Frost President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Gary G. Smalley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael R. Klein Lead Independent Director
Peter Arkley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUTOR PERINI CORP11.08%862
VINCI1.56%49 451
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION0.35%35 119
LARSEN & TOUBRO-3.85%27 514
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD2.71%23 834
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD0.86%23 114
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.