Tutor Perini : Roy Anderson Corp. Awarded $88 Million Charleston International Airport Parking Garage Project

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, today announced that its subsidiary, Roy Anderson Corp., has been awarded a contract valued at approximately $88 million by the Charleston County Aviation Authority to construct a new five-story, one-million-square-foot, 3,000-space, cast-in-place parking garage at Charleston International Airport in Charleston, South Carolina. The project scope of work also includes a pedestrian walkway, new roadway, landscaping, elevator core/lobby, and renovations to the existing walkway/circulation area.

Rendering of the new parking garage at Charleston International Airport (Graphic: Business Wire)

Construction is expected to begin in January 2019 with substantial completion anticipated by the fall of 2020. The contract value will be included in the Company’s reported fourth quarter 2018 backlog.

