Tutor Perini : Selected as Preferred Proponent for the Miami-Dade County New Civil and Probate Courthouse Project

09/03/2019 | 06:01am EDT

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its team has been identified as the Preferred Proponent for the Miami-Dade County New Civil and Probate Courthouse in Miami, Florida. The construction value is in excess of $260 million. The project will be executed under a Public-Private Partnership (P3) delivery model, which will provide for the design, construction, financing, operations and maintenance of the courthouse under a single contractual agreement. Tutor Perini is the design-build contractor and is teamed on this project with Plenary Group, the developer and financial sponsor; HOK, the architect/designer; and Johnson Controls, Inc., the operations and maintenance partner. The new courthouse facility will provide more than 600,000 square-feet of space and services related to Civil and Probate Divisions of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit of Florida, the Clerk of Courts and other related court partners and agencies. The project will include construction of 46 jury courtrooms and shell space for an additional four jury courtrooms; a parking area with secure parking for 59 vehicles; site development, including necessary utilities and utility improvements to support the facility; hardscape/landscape; and road and traffic control improvements.

“Tutor Perini’s business development strategy includes targeting certain P3 project opportunities, as the P3 market in the U.S. has been steadily growing and we are particularly well-positioned to compete for and successfully execute such projects,” remarked Ronald Tutor, Chairman and CEO. “The New Miami Courthouse project represents Tutor Perini’s initial successful venture into P3 projects, and we look forward to continued awards and growth in this market.”

Work is expected to begin in January of 2020 with substantial completion anticipated in early 2024. The construction value will be included in the Company’s third quarter 2019 backlog.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.


© Business Wire 2019
