TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION

TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION

(TPC)
Tutor Perini : Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2020 Results

07/17/2020 | 04:17pm EDT

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that it will host a conference call at 2:00 PM Pacific Time on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, to discuss the Company's second quarter 2020 results.

Speakers on the call from Tutor Perini will be Ronald Tutor, Chairman and CEO, and Gary Smalley, Executive Vice President and CFO. The Company plans to issue its earnings announcement the same day after market close.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 877-407-8293 five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled time. International callers should dial +1-201-689-8349.

The conference call will be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties on Tutor Perini's website at www.tutorperini.com. To listen to the webcast, please visit Tutor Perini's website at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to register and to download and install any necessary software. For those unable to participate during the live call, the webcast will be available for replay shortly after the call on Tutor Perini's website.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 149 M - -
Net income 2020 104 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,09x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 624 M 624 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 9 100
Free-Float 79,2%
Chart TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tutor Perini Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 15,33 $
Last Close Price 12,33 $
Spread / Highest target 46,0%
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald N. Tutor Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James A. Frost President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Gary G. Smalley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Raymond R. Oneglia Independent Director
Dickran M. Tevrizian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION-4.12%624
VINCI SA-15.64%54 195
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-10.14%30 316
FERROVIAL-12.98%19 573
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-6.73%18 434
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-28.75%17 216
