Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tutor Perini Corporation    TPC

TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION

(TPC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tutor Perini : Announces Low Bid for the $439.8 Million Division 20 Portal Widening & Turnback Facility Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 11:57am EDT

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that the Company has been identified by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority as the apparent low bidder for the Division 20 Portal Widening & Turnback Facility Project near Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. The anticipated contract value is $439,828,500. The project scope of work includes a variety of civil improvements including demolition and/or modification of various streets, installation of new trackwork, a third rail, traction power and train control systems, and construction of new storage areas and a new turnback facility to improve railyard flow and efficiency.

Work is expected to begin in early 2020 with substantial completion anticipated in late 2023. The contract value is expected to be included in the Company’s fourth quarter 2019 backlog.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION
11:57aTUTOR PERINI : Announces Low Bid for the $439.8 Million Division 20 Portal Widen..
BU
06:01aTUTOR PERINI : Rudolph and Sletten Awarded $50 Million Bayside Performance Park ..
BU
09/23TUTOR PERINI : Black Construction Corporation Awarded $178 Million Andersen AFB ..
BU
09/20TUTOR PERINI CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stateme..
AQ
09/03TUTOR PERINI : Selected as Preferred Proponent for the Miami-Dade County New Civ..
BU
08/08TUTOR PERINI : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08TUTOR PERINI : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
08/08TUTOR PERINI CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
08/08TUTOR PERINI : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
08/05TUTOR PERINI CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 752 M
EBIT 2019 92,0 M
Net income 2019 -246 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,74x
P/E ratio 2020 5,73x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,14x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,13x
Capitalization 677 M
Chart TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tutor Perini Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 15,67  $
Last Close Price 13,46  $
Spread / Highest target 33,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald N. Tutor Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James A. Frost President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Gary G. Smalley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael R. Klein Lead Independent Director
Peter Arkley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION-15.72%720
VINCI31.57%61 046
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-4.74%31 891
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD1.41%29 327
FERROVIAL42.70%21 220
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED-17.50%20 076
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group