Tutor Perini : Announces Low Bid for the $439.8 Million Division 20 Portal Widening & Turnback Facility Project

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that the Company has been identified by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority as the apparent low bidder for the Division 20 Portal Widening & Turnback Facility Project near Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. The anticipated contract value is $439,828,500. The project scope of work includes a variety of civil improvements including demolition and/or modification of various streets, installation of new trackwork, a third rail, traction power and train control systems, and construction of new storage areas and a new turnback facility to improve railyard flow and efficiency.

Work is expected to begin in early 2020 with substantial completion anticipated in late 2023. The contract value is expected to be included in the Company’s fourth quarter 2019 backlog.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.

