MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tutor Perini Corporation    TPC

TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION

(TPC)
Tutor Perini : Announces Termination of Acquisition Transaction Discussions

05/13/2020 | 09:11pm EDT

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that, in light of continuing volatile market conditions, discussions regarding a potential transaction for the acquisition of Tutor Perini have been terminated. These discussions were referenced by Tutor Perini in a press release it issued on March 2, 2020 in light of media reports.

The Company will continue to adhere to its policy not to comment on market rumors or make announcements regarding potential transactions unless the Company determines that further disclosure is required by law or is otherwise necessary.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 185 M
EBIT 2020 258 M
Net income 2020 104 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 3,52x
P/E ratio 2021 3,10x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,07x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,07x
Capitalization 360 M
Chart TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tutor Perini Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 16,67  $
Last Close Price 7,12  $
Spread / Highest target 153%
Spread / Average Target 134%
Spread / Lowest Target 125%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald N. Tutor Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James A. Frost President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Gary G. Smalley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael R. Klein Lead Independent Director
Peter Arkley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION-44.63%384
VINCI-23.23%45 791
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.39%30 632
FERROVIAL3.31%18 784
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED0.53%18 745
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED0.10%17 881
