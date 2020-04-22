Tutor Perini : Announces Updates for 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Including Virtual-Only Format

Tutor Perini Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: TPC) announced today a change in the location of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”). In the interest of the health and safety of its shareholders, employees and communities, and in light of public health concerns resulting from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and recent guidance and related protocols that federal, state and local governments have implemented, the Annual Meeting will now be held by remote communication in a virtual-only format. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will take place on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 11:30 a.m., Pacific Daylight Time. Shareholders of record of the Company’s common stock at the close of business on March 23, 2020, the record date, can participate, submit questions, vote and examine our shareholder list at the Annual Meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TPC2020 and using the 16-digit control number previously provided to shareholders with our proxy materials. Attendees will also have the option to attend the Annual Meeting as a “Guest” without entering a control number. However, Guest attendees will be placed into a “listen-only” mode and will not have the ability to perform the actions mentioned above as a shareholder of record. Online access to the Annual Meeting will begin at 11:15 a.m., Pacific Daylight Time.

In addition, the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) has advised the Company that the NYSE considers “Proposal 4” in the Company’s proxy statement to be a “routine” matter. (Proposal 4 involves amending the Company’s Restated Articles of Organization to increase the number of authorized shares of the Company’s common stock.) A brokerage firm has the discretion under NYSE rules to vote a customer’s shares on a “routine” matter, such as Proposal 4, if the customer has not furnished voting instructions on the “routine” matter to the brokerage firm prior to the Annual Meeting.

For more information on how shareholders can attend and participate in the Annual Meeting and on the updated broker voting rules for Proposal 4, please refer to the Company’s proxy materials, which are available on our website at http://investors.tutorperini.com/events-calendar/proxy-voting. These materials include a supplement to the Company’s proxy statement that addresses both of these matters.

All shareholders are encouraged to vote their shares prior to the Annual Meeting using one of the methods described in the proxy materials. The proxy card, voting instruction form and Notice of Internet Availability that were previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in meeting format, and you may continue to use them to vote. Shareholders who have previously voted do not need to take any further action.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget, while adhering to strict quality control measures. We offer general contracting, pre-construction planning and comprehensive project management services, including planning and scheduling of manpower, equipment, materials and subcontractors required for a project. We also offer self-performed construction services including site work, concrete forming and placement, steel erection, electrical, mechanical, plumbing and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC). We are known for our major complex building project commitments, as well as our capacity to perform large and complex transportation and heavy civil construction for government agencies and private clients throughout the world.

