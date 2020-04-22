Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tutor Perini Corporation    TPC

TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION

(TPC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tutor Perini : Announces Updates for 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Including Virtual-Only Format

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 03:08pm EDT

Tutor Perini Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: TPC) announced today a change in the location of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”). In the interest of the health and safety of its shareholders, employees and communities, and in light of public health concerns resulting from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and recent guidance and related protocols that federal, state and local governments have implemented, the Annual Meeting will now be held by remote communication in a virtual-only format. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will take place on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 11:30 a.m., Pacific Daylight Time. Shareholders of record of the Company’s common stock at the close of business on March 23, 2020, the record date, can participate, submit questions, vote and examine our shareholder list at the Annual Meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TPC2020 and using the 16-digit control number previously provided to shareholders with our proxy materials. Attendees will also have the option to attend the Annual Meeting as a “Guest” without entering a control number. However, Guest attendees will be placed into a “listen-only” mode and will not have the ability to perform the actions mentioned above as a shareholder of record. Online access to the Annual Meeting will begin at 11:15 a.m., Pacific Daylight Time.

In addition, the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) has advised the Company that the NYSE considers “Proposal 4” in the Company’s proxy statement to be a “routine” matter. (Proposal 4 involves amending the Company’s Restated Articles of Organization to increase the number of authorized shares of the Company’s common stock.) A brokerage firm has the discretion under NYSE rules to vote a customer’s shares on a “routine” matter, such as Proposal 4, if the customer has not furnished voting instructions on the “routine” matter to the brokerage firm prior to the Annual Meeting.

For more information on how shareholders can attend and participate in the Annual Meeting and on the updated broker voting rules for Proposal 4, please refer to the Company’s proxy materials, which are available on our website at http://investors.tutorperini.com/events-calendar/proxy-voting. These materials include a supplement to the Company’s proxy statement that addresses both of these matters.

All shareholders are encouraged to vote their shares prior to the Annual Meeting using one of the methods described in the proxy materials. The proxy card, voting instruction form and Notice of Internet Availability that were previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in meeting format, and you may continue to use them to vote. Shareholders who have previously voted do not need to take any further action.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget, while adhering to strict quality control measures. We offer general contracting, pre-construction planning and comprehensive project management services, including planning and scheduling of manpower, equipment, materials and subcontractors required for a project. We also offer self-performed construction services including site work, concrete forming and placement, steel erection, electrical, mechanical, plumbing and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC). We are known for our major complex building project commitments, as well as our capacity to perform large and complex transportation and heavy civil construction for government agencies and private clients throughout the world.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION
03:08pTUTOR PERINI : Announces Updates for 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Includ..
BU
04/15TUTOR PERINI : Perini Management Services, Inc. Awarded Cape Canaveral Task Orde..
BU
03/11TUTOR PERINI : Perini Management Services, Inc. Awarded Two Task Orders at Camp ..
BU
03/02TUTOR PERINI : Comments on Media Reports Regarding Potential Acquisition Transac..
BU
02/27TUTOR PERINI : Confirms Award of $432 Million Contract for the Division 20 Porta..
BU
02/26TUTOR PERINI : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/26TUTOR PERINI : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
02/26TUTOR PERINI CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
02/26TUTOR PERINI : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
BU
02/24TUTOR PERINI : Black Construction Corp. Awarded Three Projects Collectively Valu..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 892 M
EBIT 2020 250 M
Net income 2020 94,7 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 3,09x
P/E ratio 2021 2,52x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,06x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,06x
Capitalization 287 M
Chart TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tutor Perini Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 17,00  $
Last Close Price 5,68  $
Spread / Highest target 217%
Spread / Average Target 199%
Spread / Lowest Target 182%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald N. Tutor Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James A. Frost President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Gary G. Smalley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael R. Klein Lead Independent Director
Peter Arkley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION-55.83%287
VINCI-29.29%42 009
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-0.57%30 778
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED0.00%19 345
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED0.80%18 654
FERROVIAL-0.57%18 064
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group