Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tutor Perini Corporation    TPC

TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION

(TPC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tutor Perini : Frontier-Kemper Awarded Blue Creek Energy Mining Project Valued at $63.7 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 02:22pm EDT

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Frontier-Kemper Constructors, has been awarded a contract valued at approximately $63.7 million by Warrior Met Coal BCE, LLC for the Blue Creek Energy Mine #1 project in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama. The scope of work includes the excavation and construction of the mine shaft, mine slope, slope hoist and service hoist. The contract value has been included in the Company’s first quarter 2020 backlog.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION
02:22pTUTOR PERINI : Frontier-Kemper Awarded Blue Creek Energy Mining Project Valued a..
BU
04/29TUTOR PERINI : Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
04/22TUTOR PERINI : Announces Updates for 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Includ..
BU
04/15TUTOR PERINI : Perini Management Services, Inc. Awarded Cape Canaveral Task Orde..
BU
03/11TUTOR PERINI : Perini Management Services, Inc. Awarded Two Task Orders at Camp ..
BU
03/02TUTOR PERINI : Comments on Media Reports Regarding Potential Acquisition Transac..
BU
02/27TUTOR PERINI : Confirms Award of $432 Million Contract for the Division 20 Porta..
BU
02/26TUTOR PERINI : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/26TUTOR PERINI : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
02/26TUTOR PERINI CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 892 M
EBIT 2020 250 M
Net income 2020 94,7 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 3,59x
P/E ratio 2021 2,93x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,07x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,07x
Capitalization 333 M
Chart TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tutor Perini Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 17,00  $
Last Close Price 6,60  $
Spread / Highest target 173%
Spread / Average Target 158%
Spread / Lowest Target 142%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald N. Tutor Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James A. Frost President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Gary G. Smalley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael R. Klein Lead Independent Director
Peter Arkley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION-47.59%333
VINCI-29.01%45 382
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED1.16%31 142
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED2.27%19 429
FERROVIAL-0.52%18 359
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED1.03%18 209
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group