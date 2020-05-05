Tutor Perini : Frontier-Kemper Awarded Blue Creek Energy Mining Project Valued at $63.7 Million

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Frontier-Kemper Constructors, has been awarded a contract valued at approximately $63.7 million by Warrior Met Coal BCE, LLC for the Blue Creek Energy Mine #1 project in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama. The scope of work includes the excavation and construction of the mine shaft, mine slope, slope hoist and service hoist. The contract value has been included in the Company’s first quarter 2020 backlog.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200505005904/en/