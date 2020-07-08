Tutor Perini : Perini Management Services, Inc. Awarded Two Task Orders at Camp Lejeune Collectively Valued at $34 Million

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Perini Management Services, Inc., has been awarded two fixed-price task orders collectively valued at approximately $34 million by the Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic District, for work at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

The Building 1 Renovation task order is a design-build project that includes renovation of three buildings. The task order value is $22.8 million and the performance period is 900 calendar days. The Fire Station Facilities task order is a design-build project that includes renovation of two buildings. The task order value is $11.2 million and the performance period is 730 calendar days.

Both task orders involve repairing buildings that were damaged by Hurricane Florence in 2018. The scope of work primarily consists of phased building renovations and replacement of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems. Work on both task orders is expected to begin immediately with preconstruction and design activities followed by site mobilization this fall. Substantial completion on the respective projects is anticipated late 2022.

The project contract values have been included in the Company’s second quarter 2020 backlog.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.

