Tutor Perini : Perini Management Services, Inc. Awarded Two Task Orders at Camp Lejeune Collectively Valued at $34 Million

07/08/2020

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Perini Management Services, Inc., has been awarded two fixed-price task orders collectively valued at approximately $34 million by the Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic District, for work at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

The Building 1 Renovation task order is a design-build project that includes renovation of three buildings. The task order value is $22.8 million and the performance period is 900 calendar days. The Fire Station Facilities task order is a design-build project that includes renovation of two buildings. The task order value is $11.2 million and the performance period is 730 calendar days.

Both task orders involve repairing buildings that were damaged by Hurricane Florence in 2018. The scope of work primarily consists of phased building renovations and replacement of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems. Work on both task orders is expected to begin immediately with preconstruction and design activities followed by site mobilization this fall. Substantial completion on the respective projects is anticipated late 2022.

The project contract values have been included in the Company’s second quarter 2020 backlog.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 149 M - -
Net income 2020 104 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 5,76x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 590 M 590 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 9 100
Free-Float 79,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 15,33 $
Last Close Price 11,66 $
Spread / Highest target 54,4%
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,92%
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald N. Tutor Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James A. Frost President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Gary G. Smalley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Raymond R. Oneglia Independent Director
Dickran M. Tevrizian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION-9.33%590
VINCI SA-15.66%52 326
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-3.91%32 311
FERROVIAL-10.72%19 846
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-3.03%19 216
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-27.37%17 707
