Tutor Perini : Rudolph and Sletten Awarded $50 Million Bayside Performance Park Project in San Diego

10/03/2019 | 06:01am EDT

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Rudolph and Sletten, has been awarded a contract valued at approximately $50 million by the San Diego Symphony for construction of Bayside Performance Park. This new permanent outdoor concert venue and active park, located in the Port of San Diego’s Embarcadero Marina Park South on the San Diego Bay, will provide a world-class destination that serves year-round as an event space and landmark waterfront attraction. The project scope of work includes a 13,000-square-foot acoustically engineered concert stage and shell, public patio with bay views, terraced seating for up to 10,000, new restroom facilities, sustainable landscaping and an expanded promenade around the venue.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191003005135/en/

Rendering of Bayside Performance Park (Source: Tucker Sadler Architects)

Rendering of Bayside Performance Park (Source: Tucker Sadler Architects)

Work on the project commenced in September and substantial completion is anticipated in the summer of 2020. The contract value will be included in the Company’s third quarter 2019 backlog. For more information about Bayside Performance Park visit www.sandiegosymphony.org/BPP2020/.

About Rudolph and Sletten

As one of the West Coast’s premier general building contractors, Rudolph and Sletten has built some of the most recognizable and iconic structures in California for over half a century. Headquartered in San Carlos, Rudolph and Sletten has regional offices in San Francisco, Roseville, Irvine, Los Angeles and San Diego, California. Our culture of transparency, collaboration and attention to detail has helped construct award-winning work and cement lasting relationships with clients and partners, including Microsoft, Judicial Council of California, Johnson & Johnson, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, California Department of General Services, Kaiser Permanente, Western Digital, and the UC and CSU University systems.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.


© Business Wire 2019
