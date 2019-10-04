Tutor Perini : Saliba Prevails in Westgate Planet Hollywood Case

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Tutor-Saliba Corporation, has received a favorable decision by the Nevada Supreme Court in the Westgate Planet Hollywood Las Vegas (“Westgate”) case. The Nevada Supreme Court affirmed in the Company’s favor, with only minor adjustments, the trial court’s previous rulings awarding certain attorney’s fees and interest to the Company that had been appealed by Westgate. As a result of this ruling, the Company will retain amounts previously awarded and paid by Westgate, and can now apply to the trial court for a further award of approximately $4 million. Previously, the Company disclosed that it received a favorable ruling by the Nevada Supreme Court, had already collected more than $16 million in 2017 for related issues in this matter and would continue to seek the remaining interest and fees.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

