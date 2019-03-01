Log in
TV Asahi : Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares to Convert Company into an Equity Method Affiliate

03/01/2019 | 01:17am EST

Note: This document is a direct translation of the Japanese release. All figures in millions of yen have thus been rounded down to the nearest million yen. If there are any discrepancies between this document and the original

Japanese version, the original Japanese version prevails.

March 1, 2019

Company Name RepresentativeTV Asahi Holdings Corporation Hiroshi Hayakawa, Chairman and CEO

(Securities Code: 9409, Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section)

Information ContactMasaya Fujinoki, Senior Executive Director

(TEL: +81-3-6406-1115)

Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares to Convert

Company into an Equity Method Affiliate

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation (the "Company") resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held today to acquire additional shares of Iwate Asahi Television Co., Ltd. and make it an equity method affiliate.

1. Reason for acquisition of shares

As the media environment surrounding the Company undergoes significant changes, in TV Asahi 360°, the current management plan, the Company has set forth a strategy of further bolstering the current network platform in order to maintain and increase the TV Asahi Group's media value. In accordance with this strategy, the Company has decided to make this affiliated broadcasting station an equity method affiliate.

With additional acquisition of shares of the affiliated broadcasting station, the Company intends to further strengthen the mutually cooperative relationship with it and increase the TV Asahi Group's corporate value.

2. Outline of the company to become an equity method affiliate

1)

Company Name

Iwate Asahi Television Co., Ltd.

2)

Address

2-6-5, Morioka-eki Nishidori, Morioka City, Iwate

3)

Representative

President and CEO Dai Hatakeyama

4)

Business

Broadcasting business

5)

Capital

¥3.0 billion

6)

Establishment Date

July 21, 1995

Ownership Ratio after

23.30% (19.97%)

7)

Additional Acquisition

Note: Percentage in parenthesis is current ownership ratio

3. Future schedule

(1)

Board of Directors Resolution Date

March 1, 2019

(2)

Closing Date

March 2019 (Planned)

(3)

Share Transfer Date

March 2019 (Planned)

4. Future outlook

This acquisition of shares will have a minor impact on consolidated earnings.

(Reference) Consolidated earnings forecast (announced February 6, 2019) and actual results in previous term

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019

¥ million

300,000

¥ million

16,000

¥ million

17,500

¥ million

11,500

Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2018

302,511

18,634

22,053

15,848

Disclaimer

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 06:16:06 UTC
