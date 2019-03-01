TV Asahi : Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares to Convert Company into an Equity Method Affiliate

Note: This document is a direct translation of the Japanese release. All figures in millions of yen have thus been rounded down to the nearest million yen. If there are any discrepancies between this document and the original

March 1, 2019

Company Name RepresentativeTV Asahi Holdings Corporation Hiroshi Hayakawa, Chairman and CEO

(Securities Code: 9409, Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section)

Information ContactMasaya Fujinoki, Senior Executive Director

(TEL: +81-3-6406-1115)

Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares to Convert

Company into an Equity Method Affiliate

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation (the "Company") resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held today to acquire additional shares of Iwate Asahi Television Co., Ltd. and make it an equity method affiliate.

1. Reason for acquisition of shares

As the media environment surrounding the Company undergoes significant changes, in TV Asahi 360°, the current management plan, the Company has set forth a strategy of further bolstering the current network platform in order to maintain and increase the TV Asahi Group's media value. In accordance with this strategy, the Company has decided to make this affiliated broadcasting station an equity method affiliate.

With additional acquisition of shares of the affiliated broadcasting station, the Company intends to further strengthen the mutually cooperative relationship with it and increase the TV Asahi Group's corporate value.

2. Outline of the company to become an equity method affiliate

1) Company Name Iwate Asahi Television Co., Ltd. 2) Address 2-6-5, Morioka-eki Nishidori, Morioka City, Iwate 3) Representative President and CEO Dai Hatakeyama 4) Business Broadcasting business 5) Capital ¥3.0 billion 6) Establishment Date July 21, 1995 Ownership Ratio after 23.30% (19.97%) 7) Additional Acquisition Note: Percentage in parenthesis is current ownership ratio

3. Future schedule

(1) Board of Directors Resolution Date March 1, 2019 (2) Closing Date March 2019 (Planned) (3) Share Transfer Date March 2019 (Planned)

4. Future outlook

This acquisition of shares will have a minor impact on consolidated earnings.

