TV Asahi : Updated IR Calendar

Financials (JPY) Sales 2020 298 B EBIT 2020 13 797 M Net income 2020 24 287 M Finance 2020 46 156 M Yield 2020 2,54% P/E ratio 2020 7,35x P/E ratio 2021 16,7x EV / Sales2020 0,45x EV / Sales2021 0,43x Capitalization 179 B

Technical analysis trends TV ASAHI HOLDINGS CORPORAT Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish

Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 9 Average target price 1 937,78 JPY Last Close Price 1 722,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 45,2% Spread / Average Target 12,5% Spread / Lowest Target -26,2%

Managers Name Title Hiroshi Hayakawa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Shinichi Yoshida President & Representative Director Tsuyoshi Okada Outside Director Keiji Kameyama Director Gengo Sunami Director

Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) TV ASAHI HOLDINGS CORPORATION -1.84% 1 693 FOX CORPORATION -34.42% 13 537 DISCOVERY, INC. -38.88% 12 490 HUYA INC. -5.85% 3 619 NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS, INC. -0.57% 3 173 TEGNA INC. -36.01% 2 884