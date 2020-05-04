Log in
TVA Group Inc.    TVA.B

TVA GROUP INC.

(TVA.B)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 05/04 03:58:53 pm
1.5 CAD   -5.66%
TVA : PROVIDES UPDATE ON ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

05/04/2020 | 05:24pm EDT

Montreal April 27, 2020 -TVA Group Inc. (TSX: TVA.B) ('TVA Group' or the 'Corporation') announces that, as set out in the notice of meeting sent to shareholders, the 2020 annual general meeting of its shareholders (the 'Meeting') will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (EDT). Due to restrictions implemented by the federal and Québec governments in response to the COVID-19 outbreak and out of concern for the wellbeing of all participants, the Corporation asks shareholders not to attend the Meeting in person but to follow it online, via video webcast.

TVA Group encourages all Class A Common Shareholders to vote in advance of the Meeting by proxy by 5:00 p.m. (EDT) on Friday, May 8, 2020 in the manner set out in the Meeting materials that have been sent to shareholders, filed at https://sedar.com and posted on the Corporation's website at https://www.groupetva.ca/finances/r ésultats-publications. The form of proxy has been mailed to all Class A Common Shareholders of record and a voting instruction form has been mailed to non-objecting beneficial owners of Class A Common Shares.

Class A Common Shareholders, Class B Non-Voting Shareholders and other interested parties will be able to follow the Meeting by clicking on https://www.icastpro.ca/gtva200512. Class A Common Shareholders will not be able to vote during the webcast.

Class A Common Shareholders and Class B Non-voting Shareholders will be able to ask questions by emailing them in advance to anick.dubois@tva.ca under the subject line 'AGM Question' by Friday, May 8, 2020, or during the Meeting via the online platform.

A recording of the webcast will be available on the Corporation's website for 30 days following the Meeting.

Shareholders who encounter technical difficulties during the login process or during the Meeting should call 1-800-387-0825.

About TVA Group

TVA Group Inc., a subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is a communications company engaged in the broadcasting, film and audiovisual production services, international production and distribution of television content, and magazine publishing industries. TVA Group Inc. is North America's largest broadcaster of French-language entertainment, information and public affairs programming and one of the largest private-sector producers of French-language content. It is also the largest publisher of French-language magazines and publishes some of the most popular

English-language titles in Canada. The Corporation's Class B shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TVA.B

Disclaimer

TVA Group Inc. published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 21:23:00 UTC
