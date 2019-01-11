Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Twenty-First Century Fox    FOXA

TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX (FOXA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

21st Century Fox Says It Won't Pursue Fox Regional Sports Networks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 10:19am EST

By Allison Prang

21st Century Fox Inc. said in a securities filing Friday that it has no plans to bid on the Fox regional sports networks that Walt Disney Co. is selling to get approval for its more than $70 billion deal to buy some of Fox's assets.

The Justice Department had decided that Disney -- which is buying film and TV assets from Fox -- had to sell its regional sports networks to limit its power in the sports-TV industry. Disney is the majority owner of ESPN.

Disney has to sell a total of 22 regional sports networks to satisfy the Justice Department. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. and the rapper and actor Ice Cube have been among those interested in the networks.

The channels include marquee properties in New York and Los Angeles. Guggenheim Securities valued the regional networks at $25 billion, but some potential bidders and industry observers say they are more likely to fetch between $16 billion to $20 billion, depending on how they are packaged and sold.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC -0.17% 30.12 Delayed Quote.14.54%
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX -0.10% 48.79 Delayed Quote.1.52%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -0.41% 112.34 Delayed Quote.2.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX
10:19a21st Century Fox Says It Won't Pursue Fox Regional Sports Networks
DJ
08:56aFox says no plans to bid for sports networks Disney may sell
RE
08:24aTWENTY FIRST CENTURY FOX : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate ev..
PU
01/09Hulu Posts 48% Jump In Users For Year -- WSJ
DJ
01/08FOX NEWS CHANNEL : Signs Bret Baier to New Multi-Year Contract
BU
01/08Hulu Reports More Than 25 Million Subscribers in 2018
DJ
01/07TWENTY FIRST CENTURY FOX : Filing Details Fox Corp. Operations
DJ
01/07TWENTY FIRST CENTURY FOX : 21st Century Fox Announces Filing of Registration Sta..
PR
01/03FOX BUSINESS NETWORK : Signs CNBC's Susan Li as Business Correspondent
BU
2018Yankees, Amazon Weigh Bid for YES Network -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 31 500 M
EBIT 2019 6 644 M
Net income 2019 3 809 M
Debt 2019 9 154 M
Yield 2019 0,89%
P/E ratio 2019 23,57
P/E ratio 2020 21,54
EV / Sales 2019 3,16x
EV / Sales 2020 2,92x
Capitalization 90 337 M
Chart TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX
Duration : Period :
Twenty-First Century Fox Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 50,5 $
Spread / Average Target 3,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Rupert Murdoch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Executive Co-Chairman
Keith Rupert Murdoch Executive Co-Chairman
John P. Nallen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX1.52%90 263
VIVENDI2.35%32 756
BOLLORÉ4.29%12 314
VIACOM14.12%11 829
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.3.12%6 477
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.5.50%6 158
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.