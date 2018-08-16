FOX News Channel : Names Porter Berry Vice President and Editor-in-Chief of FOX News Digital

FOX News Channel (FNC) has named Porter Berry Vice President and
Editor-in-Chief of FOX News Digital, announced Jay Wallace, President of
FOX News and Executive Editor. In this role, Berry will oversee all FOX
News digital content, including FOXNews.com, FOXBusiness.com and the FOX
News apps.
In making the announcement, Wallace said, “Porter’s keen understanding
of the news business along with his extensive experience across
production and audience engagement make him the ideal candidate to lead
FOX News Digital. His work across FNC’s programming has been
instrumental in our success as a network and we look forward to his
leadership as we continue to grow our digital platforms.”
Berry added, “I am beyond excited to work with our incredible team of
journalists and expert commentators across the channel in continuing to
make FOX News Digital the most compelling destination for news,
information, opinion and analysis. As someone who has spent more than a
decade at the network, there is no better audience to serve.”
Recently, FOXNews.com has made enormous strides in the digital space.
According to July 2018 comScore data, FOXNews.com outperformed CNN Brand
in the total number of page views for the first time ever with 1.5
billion multi-platform views over CNN Brand’s 1.4 billion views.
Additionally, FOXNews.com beat CNN.com in the total number of page views
(1,455,000,000 versus 1,219,000,000), marking the fourth consecutive
month FNC has outpaced CNN in the category. In multi-platform total
minutes, FOXNews.com maintained its number one ranking in engagement
with nearly 2.7 billion total minutes, beating CNN Brand by 262 million
and CNN.com by 491 million minutes, respectively.
Joining the network in 2004 as an associate producer, Berry has risen
through the ranks, most recently serving as the executive producer of Hannity
since 2014. In 2011, he led FNC’s ensemble program The Five as
executive producer, a position he held until 2017. He has also produced
multiple FNC digital programs, including special election coverage on
debate and primary nights throughout the 2012 and 2016 election seasons,
as well as FNC’s New Year’s Eve specials. From 2004 to 2011, Berry was
an associate producer on The O’Reilly Factor and prior to that,
served in the same role for On the Record with Greta Van Susteren.
Prior to FNC, Berry was a segment producer on MSNBC’s Scarborough
Country from 2003 until 2004. He previously worked in the movie
business on several television commercials and major motion pictures,
including “A Time to Kill," Enemy of the State,” and “The Last of the
Mohicans.” He is a graduate of Texas Christian University.
FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network
(FBN), FOX News Radio, FOX News Headlines 24/7, FOXNews.com and the soon
to launch OTT platform, Fox Nation. FOX News also produces FOX News
Sunday on FOX Broadcasting Company and FOX News Edge. A top five-cable
network, FNC has been the most watched news channel in the country for
more than 16 years. According to a 2018 Research Intelligencer study by
Brand Keys, FOX News ranks as the second most trusted television brand
in the country. Additionally, a Suffolk University/USA Today survey
states Fox News is the most trusted source for television news or
commentary in the country, while a 2017 Gallup/Knight Foundation survey
found that among Americans who could name an objective news source, Fox
News is the top-cited outlet. FNC is available in 90 million homes and
dominates the cable news landscape while routinely notching the top ten
programs in the genre.
