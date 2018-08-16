FOX News Channel : Names Porter Berry Vice President and Editor-in-Chief of FOX News Digital

FOX News Channel (FNC) has named Porter Berry Vice President and Editor-in-Chief of FOX News Digital, announced Jay Wallace, President of FOX News and Executive Editor. In this role, Berry will oversee all FOX News digital content, including FOXNews.com, FOXBusiness.com and the FOX News apps.

In making the announcement, Wallace said, “Porter’s keen understanding of the news business along with his extensive experience across production and audience engagement make him the ideal candidate to lead FOX News Digital. His work across FNC’s programming has been instrumental in our success as a network and we look forward to his leadership as we continue to grow our digital platforms.”

Berry added, “I am beyond excited to work with our incredible team of journalists and expert commentators across the channel in continuing to make FOX News Digital the most compelling destination for news, information, opinion and analysis. As someone who has spent more than a decade at the network, there is no better audience to serve.”

Recently, FOXNews.com has made enormous strides in the digital space. According to July 2018 comScore data, FOXNews.com outperformed CNN Brand in the total number of page views for the first time ever with 1.5 billion multi-platform views over CNN Brand’s 1.4 billion views. Additionally, FOXNews.com beat CNN.com in the total number of page views (1,455,000,000 versus 1,219,000,000), marking the fourth consecutive month FNC has outpaced CNN in the category. In multi-platform total minutes, FOXNews.com maintained its number one ranking in engagement with nearly 2.7 billion total minutes, beating CNN Brand by 262 million and CNN.com by 491 million minutes, respectively.

Joining the network in 2004 as an associate producer, Berry has risen through the ranks, most recently serving as the executive producer of Hannity since 2014. In 2011, he led FNC’s ensemble program The Five as executive producer, a position he held until 2017. He has also produced multiple FNC digital programs, including special election coverage on debate and primary nights throughout the 2012 and 2016 election seasons, as well as FNC’s New Year’s Eve specials. From 2004 to 2011, Berry was an associate producer on The O’Reilly Factor and prior to that, served in the same role for On the Record with Greta Van Susteren.

Prior to FNC, Berry was a segment producer on MSNBC’s Scarborough Country from 2003 until 2004. He previously worked in the movie business on several television commercials and major motion pictures, including “A Time to Kill," Enemy of the State,” and “The Last of the Mohicans.” He is a graduate of Texas Christian University.

FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Radio, FOX News Headlines 24/7, FOXNews.com and the soon to launch OTT platform, Fox Nation. FOX News also produces FOX News Sunday on FOX Broadcasting Company and FOX News Edge. A top five-cable network, FNC has been the most watched news channel in the country for more than 16 years. According to a 2018 Research Intelligencer study by Brand Keys, FOX News ranks as the second most trusted television brand in the country. Additionally, a Suffolk University/USA Today survey states Fox News is the most trusted source for television news or commentary in the country, while a 2017 Gallup/Knight Foundation survey found that among Americans who could name an objective news source, Fox News is the top-cited outlet. FNC is available in 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape while routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005557/en/