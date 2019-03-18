FOX News Digital : Finishes First in Multi-Platform Views and Total Minutes for Month of February

FOX News Digital finished the month of February at number one, beating
CNN.com (1.4 billion), in multi-platform views for the first time since
August 2018 and securing 1.5 billion total views, a nine percent
increase over February 2018, according to comScore. For the fifth
consecutive month, FOX News Digital continued leading the multi-platform
minute category averaging 3.6 billion total minutes, a nearly 60 percent
increase year-over-year, once again beating CNN.com (2.9 billion).
Additionally, FOX News Digital delivered a multi-platform unique
audience of 104 million, a 17 percent increase from February 2018,
marking the second consecutive month surpassing 100 million
multi-platform uniques. FOX News Digital also outperformed others in the
competitive space in the number of uniques, including NYTimes.com (87
million), WashingtonPost.com (82 million) and NBCNews.com (68 million).
In commenting on the performance, FOX News Digital Editor In Chief
Porter Berry said, “Having surpassed 100 million multi-platform uniques
for the second month in a row and now beating CNN.com again in
multi-platform views, we are confident that our strategy is paying off.
Not only is our user engaging with our brand across multiple devices for
extended periods of time, but our creative content is compelling them to
make the initial click and we couldn’t be more excited to continue this
growth throughout 2019.”
February also marks the third month that the FOX News Mobile app
surpassed the CNN Mobile app in uniques, securing 7.5 million compared
to CNN’s 6.7 million.
FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM
FEBRUARY 2019
Multi-Platform Views
FOX News Digital – 1,473,000,000 (up 9
percent vs. February 2018)
CNN.com – 1,416,000,000 (down 14 percent
vs. February 2018)
Multi-Platform Minutes
FOX News Digital – 3,648,000,000 (up
59 percent vs. February 2018)
CNN.com – 2,876,000,000 (up 10
percent vs. February 2018)
Multi-Platform Uniques
FOX News Digital – 103,881,000 (up 17
percent vs. February 2018)
CNN.com – 113,644,000 (down 7 percent
vs. February 2018)
FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network
(FBN), FOX News Radio, FOX News Headlines 24/7, FOXNews.com
and the direct-to-consumer streaming service, FOX Nation. FOX News also
produces FOX News Sunday on FOX Broadcasting Company and FOX News
Edge. A top five-cable network, FNC has been the most watched news
channel in the country for 17 consecutive years. According to a 2018
Research Intelligencer study by Brand Keys, FOX News ranks as the second
most trusted television brand in the country. Additionally, a Suffolk
University/USA Today survey states Fox News is the most trusted source
for television news or commentary in the country, while a 2017
Gallup/Knight Foundation survey found that among Americans who could
name an objective news source, FOX News is the top-cited outlet. FNC is
available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news
landscape while routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190318005839/en/