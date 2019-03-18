FOX News Digital : Finishes First in Multi-Platform Views and Total Minutes for Month of February

Beats CNN.com in Two Key Metrics and Marks Other Year-Over-Year Increases Across the Board

FOX News Mobile App Surpassed CNN Mobile App for Third Month in a Row

FOX News Digital finished the month of February at number one, beating CNN.com (1.4 billion), in multi-platform views for the first time since August 2018 and securing 1.5 billion total views, a nine percent increase over February 2018, according to comScore. For the fifth consecutive month, FOX News Digital continued leading the multi-platform minute category averaging 3.6 billion total minutes, a nearly 60 percent increase year-over-year, once again beating CNN.com (2.9 billion).

Additionally, FOX News Digital delivered a multi-platform unique audience of 104 million, a 17 percent increase from February 2018, marking the second consecutive month surpassing 100 million multi-platform uniques. FOX News Digital also outperformed others in the competitive space in the number of uniques, including NYTimes.com (87 million), WashingtonPost.com (82 million) and NBCNews.com (68 million).

In commenting on the performance, FOX News Digital Editor In Chief Porter Berry said, “Having surpassed 100 million multi-platform uniques for the second month in a row and now beating CNN.com again in multi-platform views, we are confident that our strategy is paying off. Not only is our user engaging with our brand across multiple devices for extended periods of time, but our creative content is compelling them to make the initial click and we couldn’t be more excited to continue this growth throughout 2019.”

February also marks the third month that the FOX News Mobile app surpassed the CNN Mobile app in uniques, securing 7.5 million compared to CNN’s 6.7 million.

FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM

FEBRUARY 2019

Multi-Platform Views

FOX News Digital – 1,473,000,000 (up 9 percent vs. February 2018)

CNN.com – 1,416,000,000 (down 14 percent vs. February 2018)

Multi-Platform Minutes

FOX News Digital – 3,648,000,000 (up 59 percent vs. February 2018)

CNN.com – 2,876,000,000 (up 10 percent vs. February 2018)

Multi-Platform Uniques

FOX News Digital – 103,881,000 (up 17 percent vs. February 2018)

CNN.com – 113,644,000 (down 7 percent vs. February 2018)

FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Radio, FOX News Headlines 24/7, FOXNews.com and the direct-to-consumer streaming service, FOX Nation. FOX News also produces FOX News Sunday on FOX Broadcasting Company and FOX News Edge. A top five-cable network, FNC has been the most watched news channel in the country for 17 consecutive years.

