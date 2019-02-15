FOX News Digital : Kicks Off 2019 with Record-Breaking Month of Highest Ever Unique Visitors, Surpassing 100 Million

FOX News Digital Finishes First in Multi-Platform Total Minutes

Marks Increases in All Metrics

FOX News Digital delivered a record-breaking January with the highest month of multi-platform unique audience since its inception, securing a multi-platform unique audience of 105.7 million, a 16 percent increase from January 2018, according to comScore. This marks the first month ever that FOX News Digital surpassed 100 million multi-platform uniques. In multi-platform total minutes, FOX News Digital maintained its number one ranking with 3.8 billion total minutes, a 48 percent increase year-over-year, beating CNN.com (3.3 billion).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190215005276/en/

In commenting on the milestone, Porter Berry, Editor in Chief, FOX News Digital said, “With the nonstop news cycle and the ever-evolving multichannel user, we have implemented new editorial strategies that make the FOX News Digital experience as seamless as possible for our users. We are confident that our numbers will only continue to grow.”

FOX News Digital also dominated NYTimes.com (1.171 billion), WashingtonPost.com (617 million) and NBCNews.com (202 million) securing 1.5 billion views for the month of January, a four percent increase year-over-year. Additionally, FOX News Digital outperformed CBSNews.com and ABCNews.com in all other key metrics for the month.

FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM

JANUARY 2019

Uniques

FOX News Digital – 105,743,000 (up 16 percent vs. January 2018)

CNN.com – 123,475,000 (up 1 percent vs. January 2018)

Total Page Views

FOX News Digital – 1,545,000,000 (up 4 percent vs. January 2018)

CNN.com – 1,727,000,000 (up 2 percent vs. January 2018)

Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 3,787,000,000 (up 48 percent vs. January 2018)

CNN.com – 3,312,000,000 (up 22 percent vs. January 2018)

FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Radio, FOX News Headlines 24/7, FOXNews.com and the direct-to-consumer streaming service, FOX Nation. FOX News also produces FOX News Sunday on FOX Broadcasting Company and FOX News Edge. A top five-cable network, FNC has been the most watched news channel in the country for 17 consecutive years. According to a 2018 Research Intelligencer study by Brand Keys, FOX News ranks as the second most trusted television brand in the country. Additionally, a Suffolk University/USA Today survey states Fox News is the most trusted source for television news or commentary in the country, while a 2017 Gallup/Knight Foundation survey found that among Americans who could name an objective news source, FOX News is the top-cited outlet. FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape while routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190215005276/en/