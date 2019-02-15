FOX News Digital : Kicks Off 2019 with Record-Breaking Month of Highest Ever Unique Visitors, Surpassing 100 Million

FOX News Digital delivered a record-breaking January with the highest
month of multi-platform unique audience since its inception, securing a
multi-platform unique audience of 105.7 million, a 16 percent increase
from January 2018, according to comScore. This marks the first month
ever that FOX News Digital surpassed 100 million multi-platform uniques.
In multi-platform total minutes, FOX News Digital maintained its number
one ranking with 3.8 billion total minutes, a 48 percent increase
year-over-year, beating CNN.com (3.3 billion).
In commenting on the milestone, Porter Berry, Editor in Chief, FOX News
Digital said, “With the nonstop news cycle and the ever-evolving
multichannel user, we have implemented new editorial strategies that
make the FOX News Digital experience as seamless as possible for our
users. We are confident that our numbers will only continue to grow.”
FOX News Digital also dominated NYTimes.com (1.171 billion),
WashingtonPost.com (617 million) and NBCNews.com (202 million) securing
1.5 billion views for the month of January, a four percent increase
year-over-year. Additionally, FOX News Digital outperformed CBSNews.com
and ABCNews.com in all other key metrics for the month.
FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM
JANUARY 2019
Uniques
FOX News Digital – 105,743,000 (up 16 percent vs. January 2018)
CNN.com
– 123,475,000 (up 1 percent vs. January 2018)
Total Page Views
FOX News Digital – 1,545,000,000 (up 4 percent vs. January 2018)
CNN.com
– 1,727,000,000 (up 2 percent vs. January 2018)
Total Minutes
FOX News Digital – 3,787,000,000 (up 48 percent vs. January 2018)
CNN.com
– 3,312,000,000 (up 22 percent vs. January 2018)
