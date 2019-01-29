Log in
FOXA
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX (FOXA)
Report
Delayed -
01/29 04:00:02 pm
49.1
USD
-0.22%
06:29p
Fox Corp to Be Part of S&P 500; Caesars Joins MidCap 400
DJ
01:14p
FOX NEWS CHANNEL
: Notches Major Historical Milestone as the Number One Cable News Network for 17 Consecutive Years
BU
01/23
FOX NATION
: to Launch “Hannity On Air” Hosted by Sean Hannity
BU
Fox Corp to Be Part of S&P 500; Caesars Joins MidCap 400
0
01/29/2019 | 06:29pm EST
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
21ST CENTURY FOX
-0.25%
48.8
2.39%
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP
-1.60%
8.61
28.87%
DJ INDUSTRIAL
0.21%
24579.96
5.15%
DRIL-QUIP, INC.
-0.61%
36.06
25.41%
NASDAQ 100
-0.96%
6632.7924
5.80%
NASDAQ COMP.
-0.81%
7028.2904
6.79%
NEWS CORP
0.63%
12.86
10.65%
S&P 500
-0.15%
2640
6.30%
S&P GLOBAL INC
-0.96%
186.35
10.72%
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX
-0.22%
49.1
2.27%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
0.08%
110.9
1.06%
Latest news on TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX
06:29p
Fox Corp to Be Part of S&P 500; Caesars Joins MidCap 400
DJ
01:14p
FOX NEWS CHANNEL
: Notches Major Historical Milestone as the Number One Cable Ne..
BU
01/23
FOX NATION
: to Launch “Hannity On Air” Hosted by Sean Hannity
BU
01/23
Comcast tops profit forecasts as broadband business grows
RE
01/15
21ST CENTURY FOX
: Announces Pricing of Senior Notes by Fox Corporation
PR
01/12
Disney Loses Suitor For Sports Networks -- WSJ
DJ
01/11
Fox Won't Bid to Reacquire Its Regional Sports Networks From Disney
DJ
01/11
WALT DISNEY
: Disney CEO stock award worth as much as $149.6 million in 2018
RE
01/11
Fox says no plans to bid for sports networks Disney may sell
RE
01/11
21st Century Fox Says It Won't Pursue Fox Regional Sports Networks
DJ
Financials ($)
Sales 2019
31 530 M
EBIT 2019
6 652 M
Net income 2019
3 802 M
Debt 2019
7 740 M
Yield 2019
0,89%
P/E ratio 2019
23,81
P/E ratio 2020
21,89
EV / Sales 2019
3,13x
EV / Sales 2020
2,93x
Capitalization
91 077 M
More Financials
Chart TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX
Technical analysis trends TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
24
Average target price
50,6 $
Spread / Average Target
2,8%
Consensus details
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
James Rupert Murdoch
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lachlan Keith Murdoch
Executive Co-Chairman
Keith Rupert Murdoch
Executive Co-Chairman
John P. Nallen
Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul Cheesbrough
Chief Technology Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX
2.27%
91 077
VIVENDI
1.79%
32 360
VIACOM
13.35%
11 926
BOLLORÉ
1.37%
11 888
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.
2.31%
6 479
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
9.53%
6 386
More Results
