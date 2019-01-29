Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Twenty-First Century Fox    FOXA

TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX (FOXA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fox Corp to Be Part of S&P 500; Caesars Joins MidCap 400

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 06:29pm EST
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
21ST CENTURY FOX -0.25% 48.8 Delayed Quote.2.39%
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP -1.60% 8.61 Delayed Quote.28.87%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.21% 24579.96 Delayed Quote.5.15%
DRIL-QUIP, INC. -0.61% 36.06 Delayed Quote.25.41%
NASDAQ 100 -0.96% 6632.7924 Delayed Quote.5.80%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.81% 7028.2904 Delayed Quote.6.79%
NEWS CORP 0.63% 12.86 Delayed Quote.10.65%
S&P 500 -0.15% 2640 Delayed Quote.6.30%
S&P GLOBAL INC -0.96% 186.35 Delayed Quote.10.72%
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX -0.22% 49.1 Delayed Quote.2.27%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 0.08% 110.9 Delayed Quote.1.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX
06:29pFox Corp to Be Part of S&P 500; Caesars Joins MidCap 400
DJ
01:14pFOX NEWS CHANNEL : Notches Major Historical Milestone as the Number One Cable Ne..
BU
01/23FOX NATION : to Launch “Hannity On Air” Hosted by Sean Hannity
BU
01/23Comcast tops profit forecasts as broadband business grows
RE
01/1521ST CENTURY FOX : Announces Pricing of Senior Notes by Fox Corporation
PR
01/12Disney Loses Suitor For Sports Networks -- WSJ
DJ
01/11Fox Won't Bid to Reacquire Its Regional Sports Networks From Disney
DJ
01/11WALT DISNEY : Disney CEO stock award worth as much as $149.6 million in 2018
RE
01/11Fox says no plans to bid for sports networks Disney may sell
RE
01/1121st Century Fox Says It Won't Pursue Fox Regional Sports Networks
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 31 530 M
EBIT 2019 6 652 M
Net income 2019 3 802 M
Debt 2019 7 740 M
Yield 2019 0,89%
P/E ratio 2019 23,81
P/E ratio 2020 21,89
EV / Sales 2019 3,13x
EV / Sales 2020 2,93x
Capitalization 91 077 M
Chart TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX
Duration : Period :
Twenty-First Century Fox Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 50,6 $
Spread / Average Target 2,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Rupert Murdoch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Executive Co-Chairman
Keith Rupert Murdoch Executive Co-Chairman
John P. Nallen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX2.27%91 077
VIVENDI1.79%32 360
VIACOM13.35%11 926
BOLLORÉ1.37%11 888
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.2.31%6 479
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.9.53%6 386
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.