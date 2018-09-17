Fox Extends Sky Offer; Gets 0.07% Acceptances

By Ian Walker

21st Century Fox has extended the acceptance period for its 24.5 billion pound ($32 billion) cash offer for the rest of Sky after getting a low level of support, just days ahead of a deadline for Rupert Murdoch's firm to raise its offer for the British broadcaster.

Fox has now received acceptances from about 1.3 million of Sky shares, or 0.07% of its issued share capital. The offer has been extended to 1200 GMT on Oct. 6.

This compares with the 5.2 million Sky shares, or 0.29% of its issued share capital, accepted under the offer by NBCUniversal Inc.'s owner, Comcast. The Comcast offer is a 5% premium to the Fox proposal and recommended by Sky's board.

The Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend that the U.K. Takeover Panel could require a sealed-bid auction--also known as a blind auction--to conclude what might otherwise become a never-ending game of ever-sweeter bids.

Fox first proposed buying the 61% of Sky that it doesn't already own in December 2016 for GBP10.75 a share. After the proposed deal hit regulatory and political hurdles, Comcast in February announced its own bid to buy all of Sky for GBP12.50 per share, or $31 billion.

In July, Fox sweetened its offer to GBP14 a share--only for Comcast to counter the same day with GBP14.75 per share.

Fox has a deadline of Sept. 22 to revise its offer for Sky. The Comcast offer is currently open until 1200 GMT on Oct. 6.

Sky shares closed Monday down 6.50 pence, or 0.4%, at GBP15.73.

Sky is 39%-owned by Fox, which shares common ownership with News Corp, the parent company of Dow Jones.

Adria Calatayud contributed to this article.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com; @IanWalk40289749