Twenty-First Century Fox

TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX (FOXA)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/17 08:20:54 pm
44.765 USD   -0.10%
07:48pFox Extends Sky Offer; Gets 0.07% Acceptances
DJ
07:21pFox says Sky shareholders have until Oct. 6 to accept offer
RE
07:18pFox says Sky shareholders have until October 6 to accept offer
RE
News 
News
OFFRE

Fox Extends Sky Offer; Gets 0.07% Acceptances

09/17/2018 | 07:48pm CEST

By Ian Walker

21st Century Fox has extended the acceptance period for its 24.5 billion pound ($32 billion) cash offer for the rest of Sky after getting a low level of support, just days ahead of a deadline for Rupert Murdoch's firm to raise its offer for the British broadcaster.

Fox has now received acceptances from about 1.3 million of Sky shares, or 0.07% of its issued share capital. The offer has been extended to 1200 GMT on Oct. 6.

This compares with the 5.2 million Sky shares, or 0.29% of its issued share capital, accepted under the offer by NBCUniversal Inc.'s owner, Comcast. The Comcast offer is a 5% premium to the Fox proposal and recommended by Sky's board.

The Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend that the U.K. Takeover Panel could require a sealed-bid auction--also known as a blind auction--to conclude what might otherwise become a never-ending game of ever-sweeter bids.

Fox first proposed buying the 61% of Sky that it doesn't already own in December 2016 for GBP10.75 a share. After the proposed deal hit regulatory and political hurdles, Comcast in February announced its own bid to buy all of Sky for GBP12.50 per share, or $31 billion.

In July, Fox sweetened its offer to GBP14 a share--only for Comcast to counter the same day with GBP14.75 per share.

Fox has a deadline of Sept. 22 to revise its offer for Sky. The Comcast offer is currently open until 1200 GMT on Oct. 6.

Sky shares closed Monday down 6.50 pence, or 0.4%, at GBP15.73.

Sky is 39%-owned by Fox, which shares common ownership with News Corp, the parent company of Dow Jones.

Read more about the Sky takeover at https://on.wsj.com/2JhQx1C (WSJ paywall) or https://bit.ly/2AVhhWV (NewsPlus).

Adria Calatayud contributed to this article.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com; @IanWalk40289749

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
21ST CENTURY FOX -0.32% 44.28 Delayed Quote.30.19%
COMCAST CORPORATION 0.19% 37.01 Delayed Quote.-7.72%
NEWS CORP -0.58% 12.775 Delayed Quote.-22.59%
SKY -0.41% 1573 Delayed Quote.56.08%
SKY 1.41% 17.645 Delayed Quote.53.87%
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX -0.36% 44.65 Delayed Quote.29.77%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 0.10% 109.3 Delayed Quote.1.63%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 31 899 M
EBIT 2019 6 829 M
Net income 2019 3 935 M
Debt 2019 8 732 M
Yield 2019 0,97%
P/E ratio 2019 21,11
P/E ratio 2020 18,54
EV / Sales 2019 2,87x
EV / Sales 2020 2,67x
Capitalization 82 702 M
Chart TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX
Twenty-First Century Fox Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 50,0 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Rupert Murdoch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Rice President
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Executive Co-Chairman
Keith Rupert Murdoch Executive Co-Chairman
John P. Nallen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX29.77%82 702
VIVENDI-3.88%32 697
VIACOM-3.12%12 208
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.14.85%7 381
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.189.08%6 893
LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP. (USA)-31.62%4 763
