Twenty-First Century Fox    FOXA

TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX (FOXA)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/04 09:20:51 pm
46.415 USD   -0.91%
Twenty First Century Fox : 21CF and AMC Theatres team up to offer free screenings of ‘The Hate U Give’ to communities across the U.S.

10/04/2018 | 08:23pm CEST

Twentieth Century Fox Film and AMC Theatres are joining forces to provide underserved young people across the country access to the powerful new film 'The Hate U Give ' as a tool for driving empowerment, empathy and dialogue. The studio and theatre chain are hosting free screenings in nine metro areas during the film's limited release at 11 a.m. local time, Saturday, Oct. 6: Atlanta; Baltimore; Dallas; Houston; Los Angeles; Miami; New York; Philadelphia; and Washington, D.C.

'The Hate U Give' is based on the critically acclaimed New York Times bestseller by Angie Thomas and features Amandla Stenberg as Starr Carter, supported by Regina Hall, Russell Hornsby, Issa Rae, KJ Apa, Algee Smith, Sabrina Carpenter, Common and Anthony Mackie Thomas. Starr witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend Khalil at the hands of a police officer, and now, facing pressure from all sides of the community, she must find her voice and stand up for what's right.

Students and youth-serving organizations are encouraged to reserve tickets here to attend a free screening in one of the nine cities above.

The limited-release series kick off a campaign to bring up to 50 screenings to communities around the country and amplify the film's call for youth to find their voice and change the world. Schools, community groups and nonprofit organizations should apply by Oct. 22, 2018, for free screenings for their students and members.

Individuals interested in supporting screenings for classrooms around the country can contribute via DonorsChoose; parent company 21st Century Fox will match donations up to $25,000. In addition to applying for screenings, educators are invited to download a complimentary curriculum guide for middle school, high school and college students. 'The Hate U Give' lesson plans - including video clips, interviews and photos from the film - are designed to meet Common Core and NCSS standards.

'The Hate U Give' community screenings campaign follows an effort last year by Twentieth Century Fox Film to expose more youth to 'Hidden Figures' and the previously untold story of the African-American female mathematicians who were pivotal in NASA's success during the 1960-70s' Space Race. Over 7,000 groups applied for screenings and 6,300 tickets were given out as part of the program.

'The Hate U Give' will be shown in select theatres beginning Oct. 5, and everywhere Oct. 19.

A version of this post originally appeared on the 21CF Social Impact blog.

Disclaimer

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 18:22:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 31 903 M
EBIT 2019 6 801 M
Net income 2019 3 936 M
Debt 2019 8 732 M
Yield 2019 0,93%
P/E ratio 2019 22,11
P/E ratio 2020 19,48
EV / Sales 2019 2,99x
EV / Sales 2020 2,78x
Capitalization 86 511 M
Technical analysis trends TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 50,0 $
Spread / Average Target 6,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Rupert Murdoch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Rice President
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Executive Co-Chairman
Keith Rupert Murdoch Executive Co-Chairman
John P. Nallen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX35.65%86 511
VIVENDI-1.69%33 012
VIACOM8.15%13 598
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.203.70%7 242
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.12.66%7 240
LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP. (USA)-26.29%5 142
