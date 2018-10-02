Log in
Twenty First Century Fox : 21st Century Fox Spinoff Names Leadership in Newly Formed Company

10/02/2018 | 06:10pm CEST

By Kimberly Chin

The 21st Century Fox spinoff company that eventually will merge with Walt Disney Co. has named some people to key leadership positions.

The company, unofficially dubbed "Fox," has named Steve Tomsic as its chief financial officer, a similar role he held at 21st Century Fox. Mike Biard will become the president of operations and distribution for Fox. He has served as president of distribution at Fox Networks Group under 21st Century Fox. Mr. Tomsic and Mr. Biard will report to John Nallen, who recently was tapped to be Fox's chief operating officer.

21st Century Fox's chief technology officer, Paul Cheesbrough, will move into the same role at the newly formed company. Fox also is bringing on Erik Shanks as its CEO of Fox Sports. He has served as president and chief operating officer of Fox Sports under 21st Century Fox. Both will report to Lachlan Murdoch, who will be the future chairman and chief executive of Fox.

The $71 billion sale of 21st Century Fox's entertainment assets to Walt Disney Co. is expected to be completed in December.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX 0.25% 46.32 Delayed Quote.33.83%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 0.44% 116.75 Delayed Quote.8.12%
