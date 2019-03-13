Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Twenty-First Century Fox    FOXA

TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX

(FOXA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Twenty First Century Fox : 21st Century Fox's Movie Studio Is About to Join Disney's World

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Erich Schwartzel

LOS ANGELES -- Walt Disney Co. expects to close its $71.3 billion acquisition of major assets of 21st Century Fox on March 20, the company said.

In a letter to investors Tuesday, Disney said the acquisition should "become effective at 12:20 a.m. Eastern Time" next Wednesday. At the company's annual shareholder meeting last week, Disney Chief Executive Robert Iger indicated the deal would close imminently.

The guidance on Tuesday offers some clarity for employees on the Fox studio lot, where workers are bracing for layoffs following the acquisition -- and for Hollywood overall, which is adapting to a coming reality in which a powerful Disney becomes even bigger.

Already a dominant force at the box office and in theme parks, Disney is inheriting Fox's movie studio, including its Fox Searchlight specialty distribution label, as well as the FX cable network and a stake in Hulu that will make it a majority owner of the streaming service.

Since it was announced in late 2017, the Disney-Fox tie-up was quickly approved by regulators in Washington and largely supported by shareholders of both companies. The acquisition didn't go entirely smoothly, though. A competing offer for the Fox assets from Comcast Corp. last year forced Disney to boost its offer from $52.4 billion to the current $71.3 billion.

The acquisition will put Fox brands like James Cameron's "Avatar" under the same roof as Disney's stable of franchises from Marvel Studios, Pixar Entertainment and Lucasfilm Ltd.

Disney plans to use that Fox programming to help boost its own foray into direct-to-consumer offerings. The company is aiming to launch its own streaming service late this year, and already operates an ESPN-branded streaming service.

Write to Erich Schwartzel at erich.schwartzel@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX 0.83% 50.95 Delayed Quote.5.88%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -0.02% 114.73 Delayed Quote.4.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX
02:48aTWENTY FIRST CENTURY FOX : 21st Century Fox's Movie Studio Is About to Join Disn..
DJ
03/12WALT DISNEY : Mexico backs Disney-Fox deal, orders sale of Fox Sports channels
RE
03/12WALT DISNEY : Disney Sets March 20 Closing Date for Fox Assets Deal
DJ
03/09TWENTY FIRST CENTURY FOX : Top Trump Official Resigns Position
DJ
03/09Disney Fields Offer For Sports Network -- WSJ
DJ
03/08Disney Nears Sale of YES Network -- 2nd Update
DJ
03/08Correction to Disney, YES Network Article
DJ
03/08Disney Nears Sale of YES Network -- Update
DJ
03/08Disney Nears Sale of YES Network
DJ
03/05Disney Names Craig Hunegs to Lead TV Studios After Fox Acquisition -Variety
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 31 432 M
EBIT 2019 6 696 M
Net income 2019 10 750 M
Finance 2019 3 399 M
Yield 2019 0,86%
P/E ratio 2019 7,62
P/E ratio 2020 22,19
EV / Sales 2019 2,89x
EV / Sales 2020 3,03x
Capitalization 94 321 M
Chart TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX
Duration : Period :
Twenty-First Century Fox Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 50,2 $
Spread / Average Target -1,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Rupert Murdoch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Executive Co-Chairman
Keith Rupert Murdoch Executive Co-Chairman
John P. Nallen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX5.88%93 623
VIVENDI20.35%37 657
BOLLORÉ10.63%12 663
VIACOM14.51%11 944
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.17.93%6 871
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.4.35%6 668
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.