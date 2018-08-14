Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Twenty First Century Fox : Annual filing director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

08/14/2018 | 12:31am CEST

SEC Form 5

FORM 5

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

ANNUAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL

Form 3 Holdings Reported.

OWNERSHIP

Form 4 Transactions Reported.

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Explanation of Responses:

1. The gift reported was effected pursuant to a donation of shares to a charitable foundation where the reporting person is a trustee.

Remarks:

Laura Cleveland as Attorney-08/13/2018

i*n* -SFigancattfuorer CofhRaespeoCrtianrgePyerson Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 22:30:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 31 894 M
EBIT 2019 6 842 M
Net income 2019 3 941 M
Debt 2019 8 108 M
Yield 2019 0,95%
P/E ratio 2019 21,41
P/E ratio 2020 18,83
EV / Sales 2019 2,89x
EV / Sales 2020 2,69x
Capitalization 84 045 M
Consensus
Managers
NameTitle
James Rupert Murdoch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Rice President
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Executive Co-Chairman
Keith Rupert Murdoch Executive Co-Chairman
John P. Nallen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX31.71%84 045
VIVENDI-2.81%32 828
VIACOM-1.53%12 454
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.6.26%6 779
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.159.52%6 165
LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP. (USA)-28.39%4 829
