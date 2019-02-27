Twenty First Century Fox : Arbitrator Finds 21st Century Fox Defrauded Producers of Crime Drama 'Bones'--Update

By Joe Flint

An arbitrator found that 21st Century Fox engaged in fraud in its dealings with the talent behind the crime drama "Bones," delivering a strong rebuke of the company in a case that highlights the sometimes-tense relations between Hollywood's creative community and media conglomerates.

"Bones" producers Barry Josephson and Kathleen Reichs and stars David Boreanaz and Emily Deschanel were awarded $178.7 million in damages.

The arbitrator's ruling came earlier this month but was made public when the actors and producers filed a petition Wednesday in a Los Angeles court to have it confirmed.

"Bones," which ran from 2005 to 2017, was produced by 21st Century Fox's studio, Twentieth Century Fox Television.

In a blistering 68-page ruling, arbitrator Peter Lichtman said deals the studio struck to air the show on its sister Fox broadcast network and on Hulu -- in which 21st Century Fox has a one-third stake -- violated contracts with the producers by failing to protect their financial interests while maximizing corporate profits.

A 21st Century Fox spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the proceedings, Fox denied that it violated agreements with producers and said its business decisions regarding "Bones" were beneficial to the talent.

21st Century Fox and Wall Street Journal parent News Corp share common ownership.

Such fights have become more common as the media industry has consolidated over the years. Big media companies like Fox own studios that produce content, networks that air it and increasingly have interests in streaming-video services as well.

The "vertical integration" of those assets presents business opportunities, but producers and actors want to ensure that deals to shop their work internally within media conglomerates are done at arm's length.

Many of these battles now happen in closed-door arbitration proceedings and aren't made public; the "Bones" situation provides a rare window into the details.

Initially, the "Bones" producers and talent sued 21st Century Fox; the company succeeded in pushing the case into arbitration.

Mr. Lichtman in his ruling harshly criticized Fox and said several top executives "appear to have given false testimony," including Peter Rice, Gary Newman and Dana Walden. Mr. Rice is now president of 21st Century Fox, and Mr. Newman and Ms. Walden are co-chairmen of the Fox TV Group.

Ms. Walden and Mr. Rice are poised to take senior roles at Walt Disney Co. when it closes its acquisition of the majority of 21st Century Fox's entertainment assets.

In a statement, 21st Century Fox said the arbitrator's ruling "is categorically wrong on the merits and exceeded his arbitration powers. Fox will not allow this flagrant injustice, riddled with errors and gratuitous character attacks, to stand and will vigorously challenge the ruling in a court of law."

Fox said it is seeking to void punitive damages of $128.5 million but isn't legally contesting the remainder of the damages that were awarded.

"There simply appeared to be a company-wide culture and an accepted climate that enveloped an aversion for the truth," Mr. Lichtman said of 21st Century Fox, adding, "merely describing the testimony as false is far too generous."

"The facts are clear -- as is the extent of Fox's duplicity," said John Berlinski, the Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP attorney who represented Ms. Reichs, Ms. Deschanel and Mr. Boreanaz. "What we have exposed in this case is going to profoundly change the way Hollywood does business for many years to come."

Mr. Boreanaz added, "It's clear that what we were saying all along was true: We were owed additional compensation for our work."

Mr. Lichtman said a contractual clause meant to protect profit participants in "Bones" -- producers and actors with a financial stake -- from potential self-dealing wasn't honored when the Fox broadcast network sought a new deal with its sister studio to keep airing the show in 2009 after it had run for four seasons.

That clause required Twentieth Century Fox Television to ensure that the terms Fox offered were on par with a show of similar stature that aired on Fox but came from another studio such as Warner Bros. or Universal Television.

Fox could have exercised an option to extend "Bones" for additional seasons under the existing terms, but instead it sought a new deal that would allow it to seek a lower license fee, the arbitrator said. If producers didn't agree, "Bones" would be canceled.

Fox argued that renewing "Bones" on the existing terms would be too costly, saying it was a "middling show with middling ratings," according to the arbitrator.

The arbitrator determined Fox never intended to cancel "Bones" and that its rationale didn't excuse the company from failing to honor the agreement to protect profit participants' interest.

In testimony, several 21st Century Fox executives said they either didn't seek out information about the cost of shows comparable to "Bones" or didn't have access to it.

Ms. Walden, who was co-chair of the studio at that time, said she never had read or understood the participant agreements. In his ruling, Mr. Lichtman said her "complete lack of knowledge of the agreements" between talent and the studio she oversaw is "either shocking if true or disingenuous if false."

Gary Newman, Ms. Walden's co-head of the studio and author of the clause, also testified he didn't recall whether he sought such information during the studio's negotiations with the network for a new "Bones" pact.

"Fox's own witnesses -- from the studio and the network -- establish that Fox did not even attempt to comply," Mr. Lichtman said.

Fox said it didn't violate the pact with producers under the interpretation of the agreement it put forward in the proceedings, the arbitrator said. Mr. Newman and Ms. Walden testified that they fought for the profit participants in their negotiations with the Fox network.

Mr. Lichtman also said he was skeptical of testimony from former Fox Broadcasting head Peter Liguori, who received a lucrative and until-now undisclosed production deal with 21st Century Fox's FX cable network in 2018, according to the arbitrator.

"Mr. Liguori disappears for 9 years (from Fox's radar) and then magically re-appears with a First Look Agreement seven months before he is to testify in these proceedings with a deal in hand that most producers in Hollywood have strived to have their entire entertainment career," Mr. Lichtman wrote.

The arbitrator said Fox also misled profit participants in "Bones" to get them to sign releases as part of the renewal of the show, waiving their rights.

In the case of Hulu, the 2010 deal Fox struck to air current-season episodes of "Bones" on the service also failed to honor self-dealing protections in the profit participants' pact, the arbitrator said.

The arbitrator found no content owner would have been willing to license these rights to a third-party streaming platform at any price. In addition, revenue from the deal flowed through the parent company to the Fox network but not to the profit participants, the arbitrator said.

"The obvious inferences of self-dealing, conflict of interest and the lack of any arm's length negotiations leap off the page," Mr. Lichtman said.

Write to Joe Flint at joe.flint@wsj.com