Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Twenty-First Century Fox    FOXA

TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX

(FOXA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Twenty First Century Fox : Arbitrator Finds 21st Century Fox Defrauded Producers of Crime Drama 'Bones'--Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 11:44am EST

By Joe Flint

An arbitrator found that 21st Century Fox engaged in fraud in its dealings with the talent behind the crime drama "Bones," delivering a strong rebuke of the company in a case that highlights the sometimes-tense relations between Hollywood's creative community and media conglomerates.

"Bones" producers Barry Josephson and Kathleen Reichs and stars David Boreanaz and Emily Deschanel were awarded $178.7 million in damages.

The arbitrator's ruling came earlier this month but was made public when the actors and producers filed a petition Wednesday in a Los Angeles court to have it confirmed.

"Bones," which ran from 2005 to 2017, was produced by 21st Century Fox's studio, Twentieth Century Fox Television.

In a blistering 68-page ruling, arbitrator Peter Lichtman said deals the studio struck to air the show on its sister Fox broadcast network and on Hulu -- in which 21st Century Fox has a one-third stake -- violated contracts with the producers by failing to protect their financial interests while maximizing corporate profits.

A 21st Century Fox spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the proceedings, Fox denied that it violated agreements with producers and said its business decisions regarding "Bones" were beneficial to the talent.

21st Century Fox and Wall Street Journal parent News Corp share common ownership.

Such fights have become more common as the media industry has consolidated over the years. Big media companies like Fox own studios that produce content, networks that air it and increasingly have interests in streaming-video services as well.

The "vertical integration" of those assets presents business opportunities, but producers and actors want to ensure that deals to shop their work internally within media conglomerates are done at arm's length.

Many of these battles now happen in closed-door arbitration proceedings and aren't made public; the "Bones" situation provides a rare window into the details.

Initially, the "Bones" producers and talent sued 21st Century Fox; the company succeeded in pushing the case into arbitration.

Mr. Lichtman in his ruling harshly criticized Fox and said several top executives "appear to have given false testimony," including Peter Rice, Gary Newman and Dana Walden. Mr. Rice is now president of 21st Century Fox, and Mr. Newman and Ms. Walden are co-chairmen of the Fox TV Group.

Ms. Walden and Mr. Rice are poised to take senior roles at Walt Disney Co. when it closes its acquisition of the majority of 21st Century Fox's entertainment assets.

In a statement, 21st Century Fox said the arbitrator's ruling "is categorically wrong on the merits and exceeded his arbitration powers. Fox will not allow this flagrant injustice, riddled with errors and gratuitous character attacks, to stand and will vigorously challenge the ruling in a court of law."

Fox said it is seeking to void punitive damages of $128.5 million but isn't legally contesting the remainder of the damages that were awarded.

"There simply appeared to be a company-wide culture and an accepted climate that enveloped an aversion for the truth," Mr. Lichtman said of 21st Century Fox, adding, "merely describing the testimony as false is far too generous."

"The facts are clear -- as is the extent of Fox's duplicity," said John Berlinski, the Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP attorney who represented Ms. Reichs, Ms. Deschanel and Mr. Boreanaz. "What we have exposed in this case is going to profoundly change the way Hollywood does business for many years to come."

Mr. Boreanaz added, "It's clear that what we were saying all along was true: We were owed additional compensation for our work."

Mr. Lichtman said a contractual clause meant to protect profit participants in "Bones" -- producers and actors with a financial stake -- from potential self-dealing wasn't honored when the Fox broadcast network sought a new deal with its sister studio to keep airing the show in 2009 after it had run for four seasons.

That clause required Twentieth Century Fox Television to ensure that the terms Fox offered were on par with a show of similar stature that aired on Fox but came from another studio such as Warner Bros. or Universal Television.

Fox could have exercised an option to extend "Bones" for additional seasons under the existing terms, but instead it sought a new deal that would allow it to seek a lower license fee, the arbitrator said. If producers didn't agree, "Bones" would be canceled.

Fox argued that renewing "Bones" on the existing terms would be too costly, saying it was a "middling show with middling ratings," according to the arbitrator.

The arbitrator determined Fox never intended to cancel "Bones" and that its rationale didn't excuse the company from failing to honor the agreement to protect profit participants' interest.

In testimony, several 21st Century Fox executives said they either didn't seek out information about the cost of shows comparable to "Bones" or didn't have access to it.

Ms. Walden, who was co-chair of the studio at that time, said she never had read or understood the participant agreements. In his ruling, Mr. Lichtman said her "complete lack of knowledge of the agreements" between talent and the studio she oversaw is "either shocking if true or disingenuous if false."

Gary Newman, Ms. Walden's co-head of the studio and author of the clause, also testified he didn't recall whether he sought such information during the studio's negotiations with the network for a new "Bones" pact.

"Fox's own witnesses -- from the studio and the network -- establish that Fox did not even attempt to comply," Mr. Lichtman said.

Fox said it didn't violate the pact with producers under the interpretation of the agreement it put forward in the proceedings, the arbitrator said. Mr. Newman and Ms. Walden testified that they fought for the profit participants in their negotiations with the Fox network.

Mr. Lichtman also said he was skeptical of testimony from former Fox Broadcasting head Peter Liguori, who received a lucrative and until-now undisclosed production deal with 21st Century Fox's FX cable network in 2018, according to the arbitrator.

"Mr. Liguori disappears for 9 years (from Fox's radar) and then magically re-appears with a First Look Agreement seven months before he is to testify in these proceedings with a deal in hand that most producers in Hollywood have strived to have their entire entertainment career," Mr. Lichtman wrote.

The arbitrator said Fox also misled profit participants in "Bones" to get them to sign releases as part of the renewal of the show, waiving their rights.

In the case of Hulu, the 2010 deal Fox struck to air current-season episodes of "Bones" on the service also failed to honor self-dealing protections in the profit participants' pact, the arbitrator said.

The arbitrator found no content owner would have been willing to license these rights to a third-party streaming platform at any price. In addition, revenue from the deal flowed through the parent company to the Fox network but not to the profit participants, the arbitrator said.

"The obvious inferences of self-dealing, conflict of interest and the lack of any arm's length negotiations leap off the page," Mr. Lichtman said.

Write to Joe Flint at joe.flint@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX
11:54aTWENTY FIRST CENTURY FOX : Arbitrator Finds 21st Century Fox Defrauded Producers..
DJ
11:50aWALT DISNEY : Disney agrees to sell Fox Sports in Brazil to win antitrust nod
RE
11:47aTWENTY FIRST CENTURY FOX : Arbitrator Finds 21st Century Fox Defrauded Producers..
DJ
11:44aTWENTY FIRST CENTURY FOX : Arbitrator Finds 21st Century Fox Defrauded Producers..
DJ
11:22aTWENTY FIRST CENTURY FOX : Arbitrator Finds 21st Century Fox Defrauded Producers..
DJ
02/26FOX NEWS CHANNEL : Finishes Month of February as the Number One Cable Network in..
BU
02/23TWENTY FIRST CENTURY FOX : Fox Cuts Smollett From 'Empire' Episodes
DJ
02/22TWENTY FIRST CENTURY FOX : National Geographic named to Fast Company's annual li..
PU
02/22TWENTY FIRST CENTURY FOX : Fox Cuts Smollett From Final Episodes of 'Empire' Sea..
DJ
02/22TWENTY FIRST CENTURY FOX : Fox Cuts Smollett From Final Episodes of 'Empire' Sea..
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 31 446 M
EBIT 2019 6 672 M
Net income 2019 8 044 M
Finance 2019 3 399 M
Yield 2019 0,86%
P/E ratio 2019 8,20
P/E ratio 2020 22,44
EV / Sales 2019 2,89x
EV / Sales 2020 3,02x
Capitalization 94 228 M
Chart TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX
Duration : Period :
Twenty-First Century Fox Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 50,3 $
Spread / Average Target -1,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Rupert Murdoch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Executive Co-Chairman
Keith Rupert Murdoch Executive Co-Chairman
John P. Nallen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX5.69%94 228
VIVENDI14.76%36 283
BOLLORÉ4.06%12 136
VIACOM13.39%11 996
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.5.51%6 696
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.13.34%6 609
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.