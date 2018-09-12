Twenty First Century Fox : FOX Nation Unveils Talent Roster

Primetime Stars and FOX News Originals Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson and Brit Hume to Participate in New Streaming Platform

FOX Nation will include exclusive content from some of FOX News’ most popular talent, including Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson and Brit Hume, announced John Finley, Senior Vice President of Development and Production. The new on demand subscription-based streaming service will debut in the fourth quarter of 2018 and will be designed to enhance the FOX News viewer experience. These stars and others will offer signature content and exclusive access with everything from deep dives into the big issues of the day to daily short and long-form programming.

In making the announcement, Finley said, “We are thrilled to announce that our most popular hosts and contributors from FOX News will be among the key talent involved in FOX Nation. FOX News has an incredibly loyal audience and we are confident our super fans will enjoy exclusive content helmed by the personalities they know and trust, which they will have access to watch anytime and anywhere.”

Among the FOX News personalities who will be a part of FOX Nation include: FNC primetime stars Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson; FNC senior political analyst Brit Hume; conservative firebrands Tomi Lahren and Britt McHenry; FOX & Friends co-hosts Ainsley Earhardt, Brian Kilmeade and Steve Doocy; The Five’s Greg Gutfeld, Jesse Watters and Dana Perino; Justice host Jeanine Pirro; The Greg Gutfeld Show staple George “Tyrus” Murdoch; FOX News Radio’s Tom Shillue, Guy Benson, Marie Harf and Todd Starnes; FOX & Friends Weekend co-host Pete Hegseth; The Next Revolution’s Steve Hilton; FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney and Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery; FOX News digital politics editor Chris Stirewalt; America’s News Headquarters’ Eric Shawn; as well as FNC contributors Bill Bennett, Katie Pavlich, Judge Andrew Napolitano, Rachel Campos-Duffy, Raymond Arroyo and Mark Fuhrman.

FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Radio, FOX News Headlines 24/7, FOXNews.com and the soon to launch OTT platform, Fox Nation. FOX News also produces FOX News Sunday on FOX Broadcasting Company and FOX News Edge. A top five-cable network, FNC has been the most watched news channel in the country for more than 16 years. According to a 2018 Research Intelligencer study by Brand Keys, FOX News ranks as the second most trusted television brand in the country. Additionally, a Suffolk University/USA Today survey states Fox News is the most trusted source for television news or commentary in the country. FNC is available in 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape while routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.

