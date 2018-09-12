Twenty First Century Fox : FOX Nation Unveils Talent Roster

FOX Nation will include exclusive content from some of FOX News’ most
popular talent, including Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson
and Brit Hume, announced John Finley, Senior Vice President of
Development and Production. The new on demand subscription-based
streaming service will debut in the fourth quarter of 2018 and will be
designed to enhance the FOX News viewer experience. These stars and
others will offer signature content and exclusive access with everything
from deep dives into the big issues of the day to daily short and
long-form programming.
In making the announcement, Finley said, “We are thrilled to announce
that our most popular hosts and contributors from FOX News will be among
the key talent involved in FOX Nation. FOX News has an incredibly loyal
audience and we are confident our super fans will enjoy exclusive
content helmed by the personalities they know and trust, which they will
have access to watch anytime and anywhere.”
Among the FOX News personalities who will be a part of FOX Nation
include: FNC primetime stars Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Tucker
Carlson; FNC senior political analyst Brit Hume; conservative
firebrands Tomi Lahren and Britt McHenry; FOX & Friends
co-hosts Ainsley Earhardt, Brian Kilmeade and Steve Doocy; The
Five’s Greg Gutfeld, Jesse Watters and Dana Perino; Justice
host Jeanine Pirro; The Greg Gutfeld Show staple George
“Tyrus” Murdoch; FOX News Radio’s Tom Shillue, Guy Benson,
Marie Harf and Todd Starnes; FOX & Friends Weekend co-host
Pete Hegseth; The Next Revolution’s Steve Hilton;
FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney and Lisa “Kennedy”
Montgomery; FOX News digital politics editor Chris Stirewalt; America’s
News Headquarters’ Eric Shawn; as well as FNC contributors Bill
Bennett, Katie Pavlich, Judge Andrew Napolitano, Rachel Campos-Duffy,
Raymond Arroyo and Mark Fuhrman.
FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network
(FBN), FOX News Radio, FOX News Headlines 24/7, FOXNews.com and the soon
to launch OTT platform, Fox Nation. FOX News also produces FOX News
Sunday on FOX Broadcasting Company and FOX News Edge. A top
five-cable network, FNC has been the most watched news channel in the
country for more than 16 years. According to a 2018 Research
Intelligencer study by Brand Keys, FOX News ranks as the second most
trusted television brand in the country. Additionally, a Suffolk
University/USA Today survey states Fox News is the most trusted source
for television news or commentary in the country. FNC is available in 90
million homes and dominates the cable news landscape while routinely
notching the top ten programs in the genre.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912005812/en/