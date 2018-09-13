Twenty First Century Fox : FOX News Partners with the National Merit Scholarship Program to Establish Memorial Scholarship For Charles Krauthammer

FOX News Channel (FNC) has partnered with the National Merit Scholarship Program to establish the Dr. Charles Krauthammer Memorial Scholarship, announced Suzanne Scott, CEO of FOX News. The scholarship will be awarded to children of FNC and FOX Business Network (FBN) employees beginning in 2020.

In making the announcement, Scott said, “Charles was a beloved member of the FOX News family, but more importantly, he was an incredible mentor and role model for millions of Americans across the country. We are proud to honor Charles, his legacy, impact and countless contributions with a new scholarship program enabling the next generation of thought leaders the opportunity and education they need to reach their dreams.”

Established by FOX News for the eligible children of network employees, the Dr. Charles Krauthammer Memorial Scholarship will award winners $2,000 per college year for a maximum of four years. All aspects of the program, including the selection of winners and the administration of their awards, will be conducted through the National Merit Scholarship Program by the independent, not-for-profit National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC). Applications will be accepted by NMSC through March 31, 2019 and winners will be announced in the spring of 2020.

To be eligible, U.S. high school juniors planning to enter college in the fall of 2020 must take the 2018 PSAT/NMSQT test and meet several academic and other requirements set by the NMSC. Winners will be chosen on a competitive basis without regard to family financial circumstances, gender, race, ethnic origin or religious preference. Each year, NMSC will disburse the scholarship directly to the accredited U.S. college/university following a determination the student has remained in good standing. Furthermore, the scholarship belongs to the student and will not be affected should their parent leave the company following the communication of the award.

Dr. Krauthammer served as a contributor to FNC from 2002 up until his death in 2018. Highly regarded for his respectful discourse, Krauthammer contributed political commentary and analysis across both FNC and FBN’s daytime and primetime programming. Throughout his tenure with the network, Krauthammer made frequent appearances on Special Report with Bret Baier and FOX News Sunday. He was an American Pulitzer Prize-winning syndicated journalist and physician as well as a contributing editor to The Weekly Standard. Additionally, Krauthammer joined The Washington Post in 1984, where he continued to write a weekly syndicated column until his passing.

Krauthammer began his journalism career at The New Republic. Prior to this, he served as a speech writer to Vice President Walter Mondale in 1980 and as chief resident in psychiatry at the Massachusetts General Hospital.

He was a recipient of numerous honors, including the 1987 Pulitzer Prize for commentary, the 2013 William F. Buckley Award for Media Excellence, the 1984 National Magazine Award for Essays and Criticisms, and the first annual Bradley Prize. Krauthammer also authored of the best-selling "Things That Matter: Three Decades of Passions, Pastimes and Politics" and "Democratic Realism: An American Foreign Policy for a Unipolar World."

A graduate of McGill University with a B.A. in political science and economics, Krauthammer went on to become a Commonwealth Scholar at Balliol College in Oxford and earned his M.D. from Harvard Medical School.

FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Radio, FOX News Headlines 24/7, FOXNews.com and the soon to launch OTT platform, FOX Nation.

