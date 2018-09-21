Twenty First Century Fox : FOX Sports Kansas City and USO bring MLB greats and U.S. troops together for special Sept. 11 telecast

Kansas City Royals greats visit deployed troops in Middle East as part of FOX Sports Kansas City's annual Sept. 11 broadcast

FOX Sports Kansas City recently partnered with nonprofit organization USO to bring Major League Baseball greats from the Kansas City Royals to American troops deployed to the Middle East. Hall-of-Famer George Brett, two-time Cy Young Award winner Bret Saberhagen, five-time All-Star Mike Sweeney and All-Star Reggie Sanders visited four locations and joined soldiers from the Missouri National Guard 35th Combat Aviation Brigade to watch the Sept. 11 Royals game at USO Camp Buehring in Kuwait. The overseas trip was initiated to link with the Royals' Armed Forces Night at Kauffman Stadium and FOX Sports Kansas City's annual 'This One's for You' telecast.

'It was an honor for us to connect these soldiers to home, and to share their families' stories of sacrifice with our viewers,' said FOX Sports Midwest and FOX Sports Kansas City general manager and senior vice president Jack Donovan. 'We thank the soldiers, their families, and our partners - the Royals, USO, Missouri National Guard and American Forces Network - for a special week that reminds us the impact we can have beyond sports.'

'This One's for You' is a special telecast featuring deployed local soldiers and their families. FOX Sports Supports provided shirts for more than 500 family members and friends who came to Kauffman Stadium to support their loved ones. Staff at FOX Sports Kansas City and FOX Sports Midwest created the concept in 2005.

The Missouri National Guard 35th Combat Aviation Brigade, which is headquartered in Sedalia, Mo., boasts many Royals fans. FOX Sports Kansas City weaved in live interviews with 35th CAB soldiers and their families throughout its broadcast. FOX Sports Kansas City host and reporter Joel Goldberg also joined the Royals greats for their trip to Kuwait and helped tell the soldiers' stories to the tens of thousands of viewers watching the game throughout the Midwest.

Learn more about the special FOX Sports Kansas City Sept. 11 telecast. Also, read 35th Combat Aviation Brigade Maj. Travis R. Neely's op-ed about the event.