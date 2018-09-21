Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Twenty-First Century Fox    FOXA

TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX (FOXA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Twenty First Century Fox : FOX Sports Kansas City and USO bring MLB greats and U.S. troops together for special Sept. 11 telecast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 08:29pm CEST

Kansas City Royals greats visit deployed troops in Middle East as part of FOX Sports Kansas City's annual Sept. 11 broadcast

FOX Sports Kansas City recently partnered with nonprofit organization USO to bring Major League Baseball greats from the Kansas City Royals to American troops deployed to the Middle East. Hall-of-Famer George Brett, two-time Cy Young Award winner Bret Saberhagen, five-time All-Star Mike Sweeney and All-Star Reggie Sanders visited four locations and joined soldiers from the Missouri National Guard 35th Combat Aviation Brigade to watch the Sept. 11 Royals game at USO Camp Buehring in Kuwait. The overseas trip was initiated to link with the Royals' Armed Forces Night at Kauffman Stadium and FOX Sports Kansas City's annual 'This One's for You' telecast.



'It was an honor for us to connect these soldiers to home, and to share their families' stories of sacrifice with our viewers,' said FOX Sports Midwest and FOX Sports Kansas City general manager and senior vice president Jack Donovan. 'We thank the soldiers, their families, and our partners - the Royals, USO, Missouri National Guard and American Forces Network - for a special week that reminds us the impact we can have beyond sports.'

'This One's for You' is a special telecast featuring deployed local soldiers and their families. FOX Sports Supports provided shirts for more than 500 family members and friends who came to Kauffman Stadium to support their loved ones. Staff at FOX Sports Kansas City and FOX Sports Midwest created the concept in 2005.

The Missouri National Guard 35th Combat Aviation Brigade, which is headquartered in Sedalia, Mo., boasts many Royals fans. FOX Sports Kansas City weaved in live interviews with 35th CAB soldiers and their families throughout its broadcast. FOX Sports Kansas City host and reporter Joel Goldberg also joined the Royals greats for their trip to Kuwait and helped tell the soldiers' stories to the tens of thousands of viewers watching the game throughout the Midwest.

Learn more about the special FOX Sports Kansas City Sept. 11 telecast. Also, read 35th Combat Aviation Brigade Maj. Travis R. Neely's op-ed about the event.



Disclaimer

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 18:28:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX
08:29pTWENTY FIRST CENTURY FOX : FOX Sports Kansas City and USO bring MLB greats and U..
PU
07:22pComcast and Fox take $34 billion battle for Britain's Sky to the wire
RE
07:19pComcast and Fox take $34 billion battle for Sky to the wire
RE
11:45aBlind Auction Complicates Bidding for Sky
DJ
08:48aAuction to Settle Sky Takeover Battle -- WSJ
DJ
09/20Rare auction showdown could decide fate of broadcaster Sky
RE
09/20Rare auction showdown could decide fate of broadcaster Sky
RE
09/20Sky Takeover Explained
DJ
09/20Comcast, Fox to Settle $35 Billion Takeover Battle for Sky in Auction --4th U..
DJ
09/20How the auction process for Sky will work
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:34aStocks Back At Record Highs (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
06:59aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : Stocks Back At Record Highs 
09/20CNBC : Comcast expects boosted Fox/Disney bid for Sky 
09/20Sky Takeover Settled By Rare Auction (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/20WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Sky Takeover Settled By Rare Auction 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 31 901 M
EBIT 2019 6 831 M
Net income 2019 3 936 M
Debt 2019 8 732 M
Yield 2019 0,97%
P/E ratio 2019 20,99
P/E ratio 2020 18,53
EV / Sales 2019 2,85x
EV / Sales 2020 2,65x
Capitalization 82 274 M
Chart TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX
Duration : Period :
Twenty-First Century Fox Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 50,0 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Rupert Murdoch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Rice President
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Executive Co-Chairman
Keith Rupert Murdoch Executive Co-Chairman
John P. Nallen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX29.08%82 274
VIVENDI-2.54%33 603
VIACOM3.31%12 982
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.10.47%7 183
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.187.80%6 982
LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP. (USA)-33.60%4 616
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.