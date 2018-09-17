Log in
Twenty First Century Fox : FOXNews.com Beats CNN Brand for the Second Consecutive Month in Total Page Views

0
09/17/2018 | 11:15pm CEST

FOX News Digital and FOXNews.com Achieve Year-Over-Year Growth in Unique Visitors, Total Page Views and Total Number of Minutes; CNN Brand and CNN.com Down in Each Category

Fox News Digital Network Scores Record Month In Total Page Views and Unique Visitors in August 2018

FOXNews.com outperformed the overall CNN Brand in the total number of page views for the second consecutive month, delivering 1.6 billion multi-platform views over CNN Brand’s 1.5 billion views, according to August 2018 comScore data. Additionally, FOXNews.com beat CNN.com in the total number of page views (1.6 versus 1.3), marking the fifth consecutive month FNC has outpaced CNN in the category.

FOX News Digital Network also delivered a record month in August 2018, notching its highest level of both total page views and unique visitors since its inception, according to comScore data with 1.7 billion in total page views and 99.3 million in unique visitors.

Up 45 percent year-over-year in multi-platform total page views, FOXNews.com surpassed NYTimes.com for the eighth consecutive month and the WashingtonPost.com for the 12th consecutive month in total page views, in addition to topping both CNN Brand and CNN.com, which both were down 14 percent. FOXNews.com also achieved double digital year-over-year growth in unique visitors, up 26 percent with 98 million viewers, while CNN Brand and CNN.com each decreased by 3 percent. FOX News Digital and FOXNews.com ranked third and fourth overall in unique visitors, ahead of NewYorkTimes.com, Washingtonpost.com and CBSNews.com in August 2018, placing just behind CNN Brand and CNN.com.

In multi-platform total minutes, FOX News Digital and FOXNews.com maintained its number one and two rankings with nearly 2.9 billion and 2.8 billion total minutes. FOXNews.com increased year-over-year in total minutes by 23 percent, beating CNN Brand which was down by 14 percent and CNN.com which was down by 9 percent.

FOX NEWS DIGITAL & FOXNEWS.COM VS. CNN BRAND & CNN.COM

AUGUST 2018

Total Page Views
FOX News Digital – 1,659,000,000 (up 44 percent vs. August 2017)
FOXNews.com – 1,593,000,000 (up 45 percent vs. August 2017)
CNN Brand – 1,528,000,000 (down 14 percent vs. August 2017)
CNN.com – 1,337,000,000 (down 14 percent vs. August 2017)

Uniques
FOX News Digital – 99,285,000 (up 23 percent vs. August 2017)
FOXNews.com – 98,034,000 (up 26 percent vs. August 2017)
CNN Brand – 115,572,000 (down 3 percent vs. August 2017)
CNN.com – 109,477,000 (down 3 percent vs. August 2017)

Total Minutes
FOX News Digital – 2,911,000,000 (up 23 percent vs. August 2017)
FOXNews.com – 2,841,000,000 (up 23 percent vs. August 2017)
CNN Brand – 2,589,000,000 (down 14 percent vs. August 2017)
CNN.com – 2,386,000,000 (down 9 percent vs. August 2017)

FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Radio, FOX News Headlines 24/7, FOXNews.com and the soon to launch OTT platform, FOX Nation. FOX News also produces FOX News Sunday on FOX Broadcasting Company and FOX News Edge. A top five-cable network, FNC has been the most watched news channel in the country for more than 16 years. According to a 2018 Research Intelligencer study by Brand Keys, FOX News ranks as the second most trusted television brand in the country while a Suffolk University/USA Today survey states that FOX News is the most trusted source for television news or commentary in the country. FNC is available in 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape while routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.


© Business Wire 2018
