Twenty First Century Fox : FOXNews.com Beats CNN Brand for the Second Consecutive Month in Total Page Views

FOXNews.com outperformed the overall CNN Brand in the total number of
page views for the second consecutive month, delivering 1.6 billion
multi-platform views over CNN Brand’s 1.5 billion views, according to
August 2018 comScore data. Additionally, FOXNews.com beat CNN.com in the
total number of page views (1.6 versus 1.3), marking the fifth
consecutive month FNC has outpaced CNN in the category.
FOX News Digital Network also delivered a record month in August 2018,
notching its highest level of both total page views and unique visitors
since its inception, according to comScore data with 1.7 billion in
total page views and 99.3 million in unique visitors.
Up 45 percent year-over-year in multi-platform total page views,
FOXNews.com surpassed NYTimes.com for the eighth consecutive month and
the WashingtonPost.com for the 12th consecutive month in
total page views, in addition to topping both CNN Brand and CNN.com,
which both were down 14 percent. FOXNews.com also achieved double
digital year-over-year growth in unique visitors, up 26 percent with 98
million viewers, while CNN Brand and CNN.com each decreased by 3
percent. FOX News Digital and FOXNews.com ranked third and fourth
overall in unique visitors, ahead of NewYorkTimes.com,
Washingtonpost.com and CBSNews.com in August 2018, placing just behind
CNN Brand and CNN.com.
In multi-platform total minutes, FOX News Digital and FOXNews.com
maintained its number one and two rankings with nearly 2.9 billion and
2.8 billion total minutes. FOXNews.com increased year-over-year in total
minutes by 23 percent, beating CNN Brand which was down by 14 percent
and CNN.com which was down by 9 percent.
FOX NEWS DIGITAL & FOXNEWS.COM VS. CNN BRAND &
CNN.COM
AUGUST 2018
Total Page Views
FOX News
Digital – 1,659,000,000 (up 44 percent vs. August 2017)
FOXNews.com
– 1,593,000,000 (up 45 percent vs. August 2017)
CNN Brand –
1,528,000,000 (down 14 percent vs. August 2017)
CNN.com –
1,337,000,000 (down 14 percent vs. August 2017)
Uniques
FOX News Digital –
99,285,000 (up 23 percent vs. August 2017)
FOXNews.com – 98,034,000
(up 26 percent vs. August 2017)
CNN Brand – 115,572,000 (down 3
percent vs. August 2017)
CNN.com – 109,477,000 (down 3 percent vs.
August 2017)
Total Minutes
FOX News Digital
– 2,911,000,000 (up 23 percent vs. August 2017)
FOXNews.com –
2,841,000,000 (up 23 percent vs. August 2017)
CNN Brand –
2,589,000,000 (down 14 percent vs. August 2017)
CNN.com –
2,386,000,000 (down 9 percent vs. August 2017)
FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network
(FBN), FOX News Radio, FOX News Headlines 24/7, FOXNews.com and the soon
to launch OTT platform, FOX Nation. FOX News also produces FOX News
Sunday on FOX Broadcasting Company and FOX News Edge. A top
five-cable network, FNC has been the most watched news channel in the
country for more than 16 years. According to a 2018 Research
Intelligencer study by Brand Keys, FOX News ranks as the second most
trusted television brand in the country while a Suffolk University/USA
Today survey states that FOX News is the most trusted source for
television news or commentary in the country. FNC is available in 90
million homes and dominates the cable news landscape while routinely
notching the top ten programs in the genre.
