TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX    FOXA

TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX (FOXA)
News 


Twenty First Century Fox : Filing Details Fox Corp. Operations

01/07/2019 | 06:37pm EST

By Josh Beckerman

21st Century Fox Inc. (FOX, FOXA) announced a regulatory filing detailing the operations of Fox Corp., the company that will be spun off in connection with Walt Disney Co.'s (DIS) purchase of 21st Century Fox's entertainment assets.

Fox Corp. plans to apply to have its Class A and B shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbols "FOXA" and "FOX," respectively.

News Corp, parent company of Dow Jones, shares common ownership with 21st Century Fox.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 31 505 M
EBIT 2019 6 642 M
Net income 2019 3 807 M
Debt 2019 9 154 M
Yield 2019 0,91%
P/E ratio 2019 23,21
P/E ratio 2020 21,18
EV / Sales 2019 3,11x
EV / Sales 2020 2,88x
Capitalization 88 951 M
Chart TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX
Duration : Period :
Twenty-First Century Fox Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 50,3 $
Spread / Average Target 4,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Rupert Murdoch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Executive Co-Chairman
Keith Rupert Murdoch Executive Co-Chairman
John P. Nallen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX-0.12%88 951
VIVENDI0.61%31 841
BOLLORÉ1.03%11 803
VIACOM4.67%10 983
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-0.16%6 322
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.3.16%6 014
