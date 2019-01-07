Twenty First Century Fox : Filing Details Fox Corp. Operations

By Josh Beckerman



21st Century Fox Inc. (FOX, FOXA) announced a regulatory filing detailing the operations of Fox Corp., the company that will be spun off in connection with Walt Disney Co.'s (DIS) purchase of 21st Century Fox's entertainment assets.

Fox Corp. plans to apply to have its Class A and B shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbols "FOXA" and "FOX," respectively.

News Corp, parent company of Dow Jones, shares common ownership with 21st Century Fox.

