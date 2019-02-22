Log in
Twenty First Century Fox : Fox Cuts Smollett From Final Episodes of 'Empire' Season--3rd Update

0
02/22/2019 | 01:35pm EST

By Joe Flint

Producers of Fox's drama "Empire" said they would remove actor Jussie Smollett from the final two episodes of the current season after he was charged by Chicago police with filing a false report for allegedly staging a Jan. 29 attack on himself and making it appear that he was a victim of racism and homophobia.

In a statement, the show's producers said, "While these allegations are very disturbing, we are placing our trust in the legal system as the process plays out. We are also aware of the effects of this process on the cast and crew members who work on our show and to avoid further disruption on set, we have decided to remove the role of 'Jamal' from the final two episodes of the season."

The removal of Mr. Smollett from "Empire" is the latest twist in a saga that rivals the outrageous story lines in the Fox soap opera about a conniving music mogul and his family. In its fifth season, the show remains one of the most popular dramas on broadcast television.

Police said Mr. Smollett paid two men to assault him, throw bleach on him and put a noose around his neck. He then told law enforcement that he was attacked by supporters of President Trump, who told him this was "MAGA" country during the assault.

On Thursday, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said Mr. Smollett, "took advantage of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career."

Mr. Smollett's attorneys said in a statement their client "is a young man of impeccable character and integrity who fiercely and solemnly maintains his innocence." The statement also said Mr. Smollett "feels betrayed by a system" because Chicago police department comments on the case have "trampled" on his "presumed innocence."

Fox decided to bench Mr. Smollett is because the controversy has become too much of a distraction on set, a person close to the show said.

His removal from the final two episodes will likely have writers scrambling to come up with new story lines. Mr. Smollett's character, Jamal, is getting married this season to his boyfriend Kai and those episodes already have been filmed, the person said.

While ratings for "Empire" have dropped over the past three seasons, it remains a vital part of Fox's lineup. It is currently averaging 7.2 million viewers, a 6% drop from last season. The show is wrapping up its fifth season, and Fox has yet to say if it will bring it back next season. The show is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television and its producers include Lee Daniels, Danny Strong and Brian Grazer, among others..

The recent events have stunned studio and network executives as well as people who work on "Empire," people close to the show say. Mr. Smollett has been described by people who have worked with him for several years as a consummate professional who doesn't cause problems on the set.

While the Chicago police cited frustration over his salary as one of Mr. Smollett's motivations in allegedly staging the attack, a senior executive close to "Empire" says the actor never asked for a raise. Mr. Smollett's current salary is about $100,000 per-episode, people familiar with the matter said.

Salaries for television actors vary widely depending on the prominence of the actor and success of the show. An unknown actor cast as a regular in a new television series may make around $25,000 to $35,000 per episode. A known actor with a strong résumé might typically make $100,000 per episode or more when they join a show. The highest-paid actors on a current television show is the cast of the long-running CBS comedy "The Big Bang Theory," whose seven stars and co-stars all make close to $1 million per episode, people close to the program said.

Actors usually sign deals at least five years in length when joining a new show. If the show is successful, studios will renegotiate an actor's salary and provide a raise in return for an extension of the actor's contract. Mr. Smollett received a significant raise after "Empire" became a big hit as did other cast members, according to people close to the show.

Twentieth Century Fox Television and the Fox broadcast network are units of 21st Century Fox, which shares common ownership with Wall Street Journal parent News Corp.

Write to Joe Flint at joe.flint@wsj.com

