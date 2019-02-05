Log in
News Summary

Twenty First Century Fox : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

02/05/2019

SEC Form 3

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Explanation of Responses:

Remarks:

This Form 3 is being filed in connection with the Securities and Exchange Commission's declaration of effectiveness of the Registration Statement on Form 10 of Fox Corporation ("FOX"), which describes the separation of FOX from Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc.

/s/ Laura A. Cleveland as

Authorized Officer for 02/05/2019

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc.

** Signature of Reporting Person Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 00:54:06 UTC
