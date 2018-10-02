Log in
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX

TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX (FOXA)
News

Twenty First Century Fox : New Fox Picks Ad-Sales Chief

10/02/2018 | 08:49am CEST

By Alexandra Bruell

Marianne Gambelli, president of advertising sales for Fox News, will take on a bigger role at the new "Fox," overseeing ad sales for most of its assets, including sports channels and the Fox broadcast network, according to people familiar with the matter.

The shuffle comes as 21st Century Fox moves to close its pending sale of entertainment assets to Walt Disney Co., a deal that includes its Hollywood studio and some U.S. cable networks. A new "Fox" company will contain the remaining assets that weren't sold, including Fox News, the Fox network, the Fox Sports 1 cable channel and TV stations.

Ms. Gambelli will pick up duties handled now by Fox Network Group President Joe Marchese after the deal closes, the people said. Mr. Marchese will help her transition into the role, but will not stay at the new Fox, the people said.

The appointment is likely to be part of a broader leadership shuffle as Fox prepares for the deal to close in the first half of next year.

Ms. Gambelli, a former president of sales and marketing for NBC, has been leading ad sales efforts for Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network. Prior to joining Fox last May, she was chief investment officer at media buying firm Horizon Media.

She joined Fox News amid the fallout from sexual harassment scandals that led to the departures of major figures at the company including former network boss Roger Ailes and host Bill O'Reilly. Both had denied allegations that they sexually harassed women.

21st Century Fox , parent of the Fox Networks Group, shares common ownership with Wall Street Journal-owner News Corp.

Mr. Marchese was tapped to be president of Fox Network Group in 2017. He has been an outspoken TV executive, often criticizing the digital ad business, and has pushed the TV industry to embrace new ad formats and cut down on commercial clutter.

Mr. Marchese joined Fox in 2014, when Fox acquired his ad tech firm True X, which helps media companies offer consumers interactive ads.

Suzanne Vranica contributed to this article

Write to Alexandra Bruell at alexandra.bruell@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX -0.26% 46.21 Delayed Quote.33.83%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -0.60% 116.24 Delayed Quote.8.12%
