Twenty First Century Fox : Post-effective amendment to an S-Type filing

EXPLANATORY NOTE/DEREGISTRATION OF SECURITIES

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), and the additional Registrant set forth in the table of co-registrants above (collectively, the "Registrant") are filing this post-effective amendment (the "Post-Effective Amendment") to Registration Statement File No. 333-217902 on Form S-3, which has been previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on May 11, 2017 (the "Registration Statement"), to deregister any and all securities, registered but unsold or otherwise unissued under the Registration Statement, registering an indeterminate number of debt securities that may be offered, issued or sold from time to time, as of the date hereof.

On March 20, 2019, pursuant to that certain Amended and Restated Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of June 20, 2018, among the Company, TWDC Enterprises 18 Corp. (formerly known as The Walt Disney Company) ("Old Disney"), The Walt Disney Company (formerly known as TWDC Holdco 613 Corp.) ("Disney"), WDC Merger Enterprises I, Inc. and WDC Merger Enterprises II, Inc., (i) WDC Merger Enterprises I, Inc. merged with and into the Old Disney, with Old Disney surviving such merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of Disney, and (ii) WDC Merger Enterprises II, Inc. merged with and into the Company, with the Company surviving such merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of Disney (together, the "Mergers"). In connection with the Mergers, the Registrant terminated all offers and sales of its securities registered pursuant to the Registration Statement.

The Registrant, by filing this Post-Effective Amendment, hereby terminates the effectiveness of the Registration Statement and removes from registration any and all securities registered but unsold or otherwise unissued under the Registration Statement as of the date hereof. This filing is made in accordance with an undertaking made by the Registrant in Part II of the Registration Statement to remove from registration by means of a post-effective amendment any securities that had been registered for issuance but remain unsold at the termination of the offering.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, the Registrant certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing on Form S-3 and has duly caused this Post-Effective Amendment to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized, in the City of New York, State of New York, on March 20, 2019.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. 21st Century Fox America, Inc.

By: /s/ James Kapenstein

Name: James Kapenstein Title: Senior Vice President

No other person is required to sign this Post-Effective Amendment in reliance upon Rule 478 under the Securities Act of 1933.