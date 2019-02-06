Twenty First Century Fox : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financial position
0
02/06/2019 | 05:10pm EST
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, DC 20549
FORM 10-Q
(Mark One)
☒Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2018
or
☐
Transition report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 for the transition period from to
Commission file number 001-32352
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC.
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)
Delaware
26-0075658
(State or Other Jurisdiction
(I.R.S. Employer
of Incorporation or Organization)
Identification No.)
1211 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York
10036
(Address of Principal Executive Offices)
(Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code (212) 852-7000
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant: (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes☒No☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to
Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§ 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes☒No☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.
Large accelerated filer
☒
Accelerated filer
☐
Smaller reporting company
☐
Emerging growth company
☐
Non-accelerated filer
☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act).
Yes☐
No☒
As of February 1, 2019, 1,058,408,500 shares of Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, and 798,520,953 shares of Class B Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, were outstanding.
FORM 10-Q
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Page
Part I. Financial Information
Item 1. Financial Statements
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three and six months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
1
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the three and six months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
2
Consolidated Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2018 (unaudited) and June 30, 2018 (audited)
3
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the six months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
4
Notes to the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements
5
Item 2.Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
39
Item 3.Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk
50
Item 4.Controls and Procedures
52
Part II. Other Information
Item 1.Legal Proceedings
53
Item 1A.Risk Factors
55
Item 2.Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds
63
Item 3.Defaults Upon Senior Securities
63
Item 4.Mine Safety Disclosures
63
Item 5.Other Information
63
Item 6.Exhibits
64
Signature
66
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
Revenues Operating expenses
Selling, general and administrative Depreciation and amortization Impairment and restructuring charges Equity (losses) earnings of affiliates Interest expense, net
Interest income Other, net
Income from continuing operations before income tax (expense) benefit
Income tax (expense) benefit
Income from continuing operations
(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax
Net income
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
Net income attributable to Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. stockholders
$
EARNINGS PER SHARE DATA
Income from continuing operations attributable to Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. stockholders - basic and diluted
Weighted average shares
Basic
Diluted
1,8561,864
Income from continuing operations attributable to Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. stockholders per share
Basic
Diluted
$ $
Net income attributable to Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. stockholders per share
For the three months ended
December 31,
For the six months ended
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
8,499$
8,037$
15,676$
(6,005)
(5,760) (10,429) (10,141)
(939 )
(864 )(1,829)(1,712)
(159 )
(142 )
-
(3)
(109 )
(33 )
(294 )
(312 )
86
9
10,475
(229)
10,527
11,554
703
13,038
(630)
1,218
10,924
1,921
12,282
(17)
(5)
10,907
1,916
12,258
(92)
(85)
$
10,815
$
1,831
$
12,100
$
10,832
$
1,836
$
12,124
1,8531,855
5.84$
0.99$
5.81 $
0.99 $
Basic
2017
15,039
(317 )
(284 )
(16 )
(24 )
(74 )
27
(594 )
(625 )
94
19
(301)
1,998
(756)
827
2,825
(24)
11
2,836
(158)
(150)
$
2,686
$
2,675
1,8551,8521,864 1,854
6.54$1.446.50 $ 1.44
Diluted
$ $
5.83$ 5.80 $
0.99$0.99 $
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements.
1
6.52$1.456.49 $ 1.45
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(IN MILLIONS)
For the three months ended
December 31,
For the six months ended
December 31,
Comprehensive income
11,377
2,147
12,568
3,218
2017
Net income
$
$
$
2,836
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
Foreign currency translation adjustments
38
(118 )
79
Cash flow hedges
(1)
(6)
(1)
Unrealized holding gains on securities
97
-
179
Benefit plan adjustments
61
22
67
Equity method investments
36
412
58
-
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
231
310
382
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(a)
(85 )
(158 )
(150 )
Less: Other comprehensive loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling
interests
(4)
9
(13)
Comprehensive income attributable to Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc.
stockholders
$
3,055
2017
201810,907$
2018
1,916
12,258
14
(6)
-
16
446
470
(92 )
5
11,290
$
2,058
$
12,419
$
(a)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests includes $36 million and $48 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and $60 million and $77 million for the six months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, relating to redeemable noncontrolling interests.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements.
2
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
As of
As of
December 31,
June 30,
2018
2018
(unaudited)
(audited)
Total Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. stockholders' equity
-
32,005
19,564
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
7,622
Receivables, net
7,120
Inventories, net
3,669
Other
922
Total current assets
19,333
Non-current assets
Receivables, net
724
Investments
4,112
Inventories, net
7,518
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,956
Intangible assets, net
6,101
Goodwill
12,768
Other non-current assets
1,319
Total assets
53,831
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Borrowings
1,054
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
3,236
3,248
Participations, residuals and royalties payable
1,822
1,748
Program rights payable
1,135
1,368
Deferred revenue
855
826
-
Total current liabilities
7,935
8,244
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings
18,321
18,469
Other liabilities
3,848
3,664
Deferred income taxes
1,971
1,892
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
576
764
Commitments and contingencies
Equity
Class A common stock(a)
11
11
Class B common stock(b)
8
8
Additional paid-in capital
12,573
12,612
Retained earnings
21,292
8,934
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,879)
(2,001)
Noncontrolling interests
1,230
1,234
Total equity
33,235
20,798
Total liabilities and equity
53,831
$
21,281$
8,083
3,934
719
34,017
859
833
8,133
1,971
5,970
12,758
1,345
$
65,886
$
$
887$
$
65,886
$
(a)Class A common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 6,000,000,000 shares authorized, 1,058,408,500 shares and 1,054,032,541 shares issued and outstanding, net of 123,687,371 treasury shares at par as of December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018, respectively.
(b)Class B common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 3,000,000,000 shares authorized, 798,520,953 shares issued and outstanding, net of 356,993,807 treasury shares at par as of December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements.
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 22:09:07 UTC