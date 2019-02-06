Twenty First Century Fox : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financial position

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

FORM 10-Q

☒ Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2018

Commission file number 001-32352

TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)

Delaware 26-0075658 (State or Other Jurisdiction (I.R.S. Employer of Incorporation or Organization) Identification No.) 1211 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10036 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code (212) 852-7000

As of February 1, 2019, 1,058,408,500 shares of Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, and 798,520,953 shares of Class B Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, were outstanding.

FORM 10-Q

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page Part I. Financial Information Item 1. Financial Statements Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three and six months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 1 Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the three and six months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 2 Consolidated Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2018 (unaudited) and June 30, 2018 (audited) 3 Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the six months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 4 Notes to the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements 5 Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 39 Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 50 Item 4. Controls and Procedures 52 Part II. Other Information Item 1. Legal Proceedings 53 Item 1A. Risk Factors 55 Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds 63 Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities 63 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 63 Item 5. Other Information 63 Item 6. Exhibits 64 Signature 66

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

Revenues Operating expenses

Selling, general and administrative Depreciation and amortization Impairment and restructuring charges Equity (losses) earnings of affiliates Interest expense, net

Interest income Other, net

Income from continuing operations before income tax (expense) benefit

Income tax (expense) benefit

Income from continuing operations

(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax

Net income

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

Net income attributable to Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. stockholders

$

EARNINGS PER SHARE DATA

Income from continuing operations attributable to Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. stockholders - basic and diluted

Weighted average shares

Basic

Diluted

1,8561,864

Income from continuing operations attributable to Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. stockholders per share

Basic

Diluted

$ $

Net income attributable to Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. stockholders per share

For the three months ended

December 31,

For the six months ended

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

8,499$

8,037$

15,676$

(6,005)

(5,760) (10,429) (10,141) (939 )

(864 )(1,829)(1,712)

(159 )

(142 )

-

(3)

(109 )

(33 )

(294 )

(312 )

86

9

10,475

(229 )

10,527

11,554

703

13,038

(630 )

1,218

10,924

1,921

12,282

(17 )

(5)

10,907

1,916

12,258

(92 )

(85 )

$

10,815

$

1,831

$

12,100

$

10,832

$

1,836

$

12,124

1,8531,855

5.84$ 0.99$

5.81 $

0.99 $

Basic

2017

15,039

(317 )

(284 )

(16 )

(24 )

(74 )

27

(594 )

(625 )

94

19

(301 )

1,998

(756 )

827

2,825

(24 )

11

2,836

(158 )

(150 )

$

2,686

$

2,675

1,8551,8521,864 1,854

6.54$ 1.446.50 $ 1.44

Diluted

$ $

5.83$ 5.80 $

0.99$ 0.99 $

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements.

1

6.52$ 1.456.49 $ 1.45

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(IN MILLIONS)

For the three months ended

December 31,

For the six months ended

December 31,

Comprehensive income 11,377 2,147 12,568 3,218

2017 Net income $ $ $ 2,836 Other comprehensive income, net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments 38 (118 ) 79 Cash flow hedges (1) (6) (1) Unrealized holding gains on securities 97 - 179 Benefit plan adjustments 61 22 67 Equity method investments 36 412 58 - Other comprehensive income, net of tax 231 310 382 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(a) (85 ) (158 ) (150 ) Less: Other comprehensive loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests (4) 9 (13 ) Comprehensive income attributable to Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. stockholders $ 3,055 2017

2018 10,907$

2018

1,916

12,258

14

(6)

-

16

446

470

(92 )

5

11,290

$

2,058

$

12,419

$

(a)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests includes $36 million and $48 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and $60 million and $77 million for the six months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, relating to redeemable noncontrolling interests.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements.

2

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

As of As of December 31, June 30, 2018 2018 (unaudited) (audited)

Total Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. stockholders' equity - 32,005 19,564

ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 7,622 Receivables, net 7,120 Inventories, net 3,669 Other 922 Total current assets 19,333 Non-current assets Receivables, net 724 Investments 4,112 Inventories, net 7,518 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,956 Intangible assets, net 6,101 Goodwill 12,768 Other non-current assets 1,319 Total assets 53,831 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Borrowings 1,054 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,236 3,248 Participations, residuals and royalties payable 1,822 1,748 Program rights payable 1,135 1,368 Deferred revenue 855 826 - Total current liabilities 7,935 8,244 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 18,321 18,469 Other liabilities 3,848 3,664 Deferred income taxes 1,971 1,892 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 576 764 Commitments and contingencies Equity Class A common stock(a) 11 11 Class B common stock(b) 8 8 Additional paid-in capital 12,573 12,612 Retained earnings 21,292 8,934 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,879) (2,001) Noncontrolling interests 1,230 1,234 Total equity 33,235 20,798 Total liabilities and equity 53,831 $

21,281$

8,083

3,934

719

34,017

859

833

8,133

1,971

5,970

12,758

1,345

$

65,886

$

$

887$

$

65,886

$

(a) Class A common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 6,000,000,000 shares authorized, 1,058,408,500 shares and 1,054,032,541 shares issued and outstanding, net of 123,687,371 treasury shares at par as of December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018, respectively.

(b) Class B common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 3,000,000,000 shares authorized, 798,520,953 shares issued and outstanding, net of 356,993,807 treasury shares at par as of December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements.

3