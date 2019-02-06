Twenty First Century Fox : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financial position

Log in
0
02/06/2019 | 05:10pm EST

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

FORM 10-Q

(Mark One)

Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2018

or

Transition report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 for the transition period from to

Commission file number 001-32352

TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)

Delaware

26-0075658

(State or Other Jurisdiction

(I.R.S. Employer

of Incorporation or Organization)

Identification No.)

1211 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York

10036

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code (212) 852-7000

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant: (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to

Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§ 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

Non-accelerated filer

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act).

Yes

No

As of February 1, 2019, 1,058,408,500 shares of Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, and 798,520,953 shares of Class B Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, were outstanding.

FORM 10-Q

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

Part I. Financial Information

Item 1. Financial Statements

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three and six months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017

1

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the three and six months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017

2

Consolidated Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2018 (unaudited) and June 30, 2018 (audited)

3

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the six months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017

4

Notes to the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements

5

Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

39

Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

50

Item 4. Controls and Procedures

52

Part II. Other Information

Item 1. Legal Proceedings

53

Item 1A. Risk Factors

55

Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

63

Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities

63

Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures

63

Item 5. Other Information

63

Item 6. Exhibits

64

Signature

66

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

Revenues Operating expenses

Selling, general and administrative Depreciation and amortization Impairment and restructuring charges Equity (losses) earnings of affiliates Interest expense, net

Interest income Other, net

Income from continuing operations before income tax (expense) benefit

Income tax (expense) benefit

Income from continuing operations

(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax

Net income

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

Net income attributable to Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. stockholders

$

EARNINGS PER SHARE DATA

Income from continuing operations attributable to Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. stockholders - basic and diluted

Weighted average shares

Basic

Diluted

1,8561,864

Income from continuing operations attributable to Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. stockholders per share

Basic

Diluted

$ $

Net income attributable to Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. stockholders per share

For the three months ended

December 31,

For the six months ended

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

8,499$

8,037$

15,676$

(6,005)

  • (5,760) (10,429) (10,141)

    (939 )

  • (864 )(1,829)(1,712)

(159 )

(142 )

-

(3)

(109 )

(33 )

(294 )

(312 )

86

9

10,475

(229 )

10,527

11,554

703

13,038

(630 )

1,218

10,924

1,921

12,282

(17 )

(5)

10,907

1,916

12,258

(92 )

(85 )

$

10,815

$

1,831

$

12,100

$

10,832

$

1,836

$

12,124

1,8531,855

  • 5.84$

    • 0.99$

  • 5.81 $

  • 0.99 $

Basic

2017

15,039

(317 )

(284 )

(16 )

(24 )

(74 )

27

(594 )

(625 )

94

19

(301 )

1,998

(756 )

827

2,825

(24 )

11

2,836

(158 )

(150 )

$

2,686

$

2,675

1,8551,8521,864 1,854

6.54$ 1.446.50 $ 1.44

Diluted

$ $

5.83$ 5.80 $

0.99$ 0.99 $

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements.

1

6.52$ 1.456.49 $ 1.45

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(IN MILLIONS)

For the three months ended

December 31,

For the six months ended

December 31,

Comprehensive income

11,377

2,147

12,568

3,218

2017

Net income

$

$

$

2,836

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

Foreign currency translation adjustments

38

(118 )

79

Cash flow hedges

(1)

(6)

(1)

Unrealized holding gains on securities

97

-

179

Benefit plan adjustments

61

22

67

Equity method investments

36

412

58

-

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

231

310

382

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(a)

(85 )

(158 )

(150 )

Less: Other comprehensive loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling

interests

(4)

9

(13 )

Comprehensive income attributable to Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc.

stockholders

$

3,055

2017

2018 10,907$

2018

1,916

12,258

14

(6)

-

16

446

470

(92 )

5

11,290

$

2,058

$

12,419

$

(a)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests includes $36 million and $48 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and $60 million and $77 million for the six months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, relating to redeemable noncontrolling interests.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements.

2

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

As of

As of

December 31,

June 30,

2018

2018

(unaudited)

(audited)

Total Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. stockholders' equity

-

32,005

19,564

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

7,622

Receivables, net

7,120

Inventories, net

3,669

Other

922

Total current assets

19,333

Non-current assets

Receivables, net

724

Investments

4,112

Inventories, net

7,518

Property, plant and equipment, net

1,956

Intangible assets, net

6,101

Goodwill

12,768

Other non-current assets

1,319

Total assets

53,831

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Borrowings

1,054

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

3,236

3,248

Participations, residuals and royalties payable

1,822

1,748

Program rights payable

1,135

1,368

Deferred revenue

855

826

-

Total current liabilities

7,935

8,244

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

18,321

18,469

Other liabilities

3,848

3,664

Deferred income taxes

1,971

1,892

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

576

764

Commitments and contingencies

Equity

Class A common stock(a)

11

11

Class B common stock(b)

8

8

Additional paid-in capital

12,573

12,612

Retained earnings

21,292

8,934

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,879)

(2,001)

Noncontrolling interests

1,230

1,234

Total equity

33,235

20,798

Total liabilities and equity

53,831

$

21,281$

8,083

3,934

719

34,017

859

833

8,133

1,971

5,970

12,758

1,345

$

65,886

$

$

887$

$

65,886

$

  • (a) Class A common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 6,000,000,000 shares authorized, 1,058,408,500 shares and 1,054,032,541 shares issued and outstanding, net of 123,687,371 treasury shares at par as of December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018, respectively.

  • (b) Class B common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 3,000,000,000 shares authorized, 798,520,953 shares issued and outstanding, net of 356,993,807 treasury shares at par as of December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements.

3

Disclaimer

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 22:09:07 UTC
