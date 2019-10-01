Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  TwentyFour Income Fund Limited    TFIF   GG00B90J5Z95

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(TFIF)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/01 05:28:24 am
108.581 GBp   +0.07%
05:30aTWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND : Investor Update
PR
09/24TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND : s) in Company
PR
09/19TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND : Result of AGM
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

TwentyFour Income Fund : Investor Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 05:30am EDT

01/10/2019

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128, LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Investor Update

An update on the TwentyFour Closed-Ended Funds will take place on Wednesday 9 October 2019. The update will be held at South Place Hotel at 12pm. The update will give investors the opportunity to hear from the portfolio managers on the three closed-ended funds; TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund, TwentyFour Income Fund and UK Mortgages Ltd. Each portfolio manager will discuss the outlook and opportunities for their fund and highlight how their views feed into positioning.

Please contact TwentyFour on the below email address if you would like to attend.

Events@twentyfouram.com. This event is for professional investors only.

For further information, please contact:

TwentyFour Asset Management LLP +44 (0)20 7015 8900
John Magrath
Alistair Wilson

Numis Securities Limited +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Nathan Brown
Hugh Jonathan


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIM
05:30aTWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND : Investor Update
PR
09/24TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND : s) in Company
PR
09/19TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND : Result of AGM
PR
09/16TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND : s) in Company
PR
09/13TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND : Result of Reorganisation
PR
09/10TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND : Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - August 2019
PR
09/06TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND : Result of Realisation Election
PR
08/20TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND : Notice of AGM
PR
08/07TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND : Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - July 2019
PR
07/15TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND : Supplementary Prospectus
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group