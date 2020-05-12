Log in
TwentyFour Income Fund : Monthly Factsheet & Commentary April 2020

05/12/2020 | 09:36am EDT

30/04/2020

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128, LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Monthly Factsheet

Factsheet Commentary

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of April 2020. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:

www.twentyfourincomefund.com

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan               

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath    +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson  


© PRNewswire 2020
