TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(TFIF)
TwentyFour Income Fund : Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - January 2020

02/17/2020 | 11:39am EST

31/01/2020

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128, LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Monthly Factsheet

Commentary

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of January 2020. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:

www.twentyfourincomefund.com

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown   +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan                 

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath    +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson 


© PRNewswire 2020
