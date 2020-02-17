Log in
TwentyFour Income Fund : Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - January 2020

02/17/2020 | 11:42am EST
Regulatory Story
Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - January 2020
Released 16:37 17-Feb-2020

Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - January 2020

31/01/2020

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128, LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Monthly Factsheet

Commentary

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of January 2020. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:

www.twentyfourincomefund.com

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson


Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - January 2020 - RNS

Disclaimer

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 16:41:08 UTC
