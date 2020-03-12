Log in
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(TFIF)
TwentyFour Income Fund : TwentyFour Income Fund Investor Update Webinar

03/12/2020

12/03/2020

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128, LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Investor update webinar

The Portfolio Management team will be hosting a webinar today, Thursday 12th March at 10am to discuss the outlook and opportunities for the TwentyFour Income Fund and TwentyFour Monument Bond Fund, highlighting how their views feed into positioning.

Please find the presentation here

For more information on how to register, please contact events@twentyfouram.com


© PRNewswire 2020
