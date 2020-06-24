Log in
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(TFIF)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/23 11:35:22 am
103 GBX   -0.48%
02:01aTWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND : Virtual Investor Update
PR
06/18TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND : s) in Company
PR
06/12TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND : Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - May 2020
PR
News 
News

TwentyFour Income Fund : Virtual Investor Update

06/24/2020 | 02:01am EDT

24/06/2020

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 56128 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Virtual Investor Update

TwentyFour’s Portfolio Management team will be hosting an update on Tuesday 30thJune 2020 at 11 am to discuss the outlook and opportunities for the TwentyFour Income Fund and MI TwentyFour Investment Funds - Monument Bond Fund, highlighting how their views feed into positioning.
 

For information on how to register, please contact events@twentyfouram.com


© PRNewswire 2020
