TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LTD

(TFIF)
TwentyFour Income Fund - Correction : Monthly Factsheet May 2019

06/13/2019 | 09:26am EDT

This is a correction for a previous publication made 12/06/2019. The correction is solely for the factsheet.

31/05/2019

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128, LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Monthly Factsheet

Factsheet Commentary

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of May 2019. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:

www.twentyfourincomefund.com

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown   +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan                 

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath    +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson 


© PRNewswire 2019
