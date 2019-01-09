Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  TwentyFour Income Fund Ltd    TFIF   GG00B90J5Z95

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LTD (TFIF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 01/09 07:15:01 am
111 GBp   +0.45%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

TwentyFour Income Fund : Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - December 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 07:48am EST

31/12/2018

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128, LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Monthly Factsheet

Factsheet Commentary

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of December 2018. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:

www.twentyfourincomefund.com

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown   +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan                 

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath    +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson 


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LTD
07:48aTWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND : Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - December 2018
PR
01/07TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND : Non-Executive Director Appointment
PR
2018TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND : Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - November 2018
PR
2018TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND : s) in Company
PR
2018TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND : s) in Company
PR
2018TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND : Result of Placing
PR
2018TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND : Market Update
PR
2018TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND : Half-year Report
PR
2018TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND : TwentyFour Income Fund Presentation
PR
2018TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND : Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - October 2018
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.